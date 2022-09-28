Princess Kate stuns in a red coat alongside Prince William for St. Thomas church visit

Kate Middleton stuns in a red statement coat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Princess Kate Middleton looks stunning in a long red coat alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the St. Thomas church in Wales.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a classic red and black color scheme featuring a long red statement coat with gold hardware, black dress pants, a black bucket bag, and black pumps.

Her outfit was the perfect option as she arrived in Anglesey, an Island in Wales, right off the northwest coast known for its ancient sites and breathtaking beaches.

The Prince and Princess looked to be in good spirits despite the recent passing of the former Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed on September 8, 2022.

The next day on September 9, King Charles III appointed Kate and Prince William as Prince and Princess of Wales.

They both promised to visit at the earliest opportunity available following the death of the Queen to build a bond with the Welsh people.

Since this was the first time the royal couple had visited the country as the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales, it’s no surprise Kate was dressed to impress.

Princess Kate and Prince William in Wales. Pic credit: Backgrid

Shop Kate Middleton’s royal outfit

Kate wore a classy and sophisticated outfit for her first visit to Wales, dressed in several designer brands from the United Kingdom.

First, she wore a cherry red statement coat with heritage-inspired snaffle detail from LK. Bennett, a brand based in London.

The coat came from their LKB conscious collection and was crafted using recycled wool blend fabric from sustainable textile company Manteco.

This stunning jacket features a single-breasted style with an oversized collar, fitted silhouette, and unique gold buttons.

To shop the look, the coat is called the Spencer Red Recycled Wool Blend Snaffle-Detail Coat and retails for £599.00 on their website.

The Princess accessorized her outfit with gold statement earrings from Welsh brand Spells of Loves. These unique pointed hoops are made of 18ct Recycled Gold called the Alia Hoops.

They retail for £79.00 on the official Spells of Loves website and were the perfect option for adding another dimension to the look.

The rest of the look was kept understated, with high-waisted black trousers, black pumps, and a classy black bag with gold hardware, which seamlessly matched her statement coat.

She also wore subtle makeup to show off her natural beauty with minimal bronzer, a light smokey eye, and pink lipstick.

Prince William and Princess Kate visit St. Thomas Church in Swansea

While touring the country, the royal couple stopped in Swansea to visit the St Thomas Church, which now provides vital services like a non-profit cafe and homeless facilities to hundreds of people in the second-largest city of Wales.

William and Kate are set to volunteer with the church to distribute items to mothers in need as part of the Swansea Baby Basics initiative.

The newly appointed couple is on a mission to use their position to advocate for the people of Wales and has already sprung into action!