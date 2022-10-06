Princess Kate glows in yellow dress for hospital visit

Kate Middleton visited a maternity hospital in her first solo appointment since being given a new title. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Kate Middleton looked radiant this week as she visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital maternity unit in southern England.

In her first solo appointment since she was given her new title by King Charles III, the Princess of Wales, 40, dressed in a mustard coloured dress by Karen Millen — one of her favorite designers — which had a pleated skirt and belt detailing.

Kate also added a navy clutch bag and court shoes for the outing, and wore white gold and diamond drop earrings by Emily Mortimer.

On the visit, Kate learned about the holistic support the unit provides to pregnant women and new moms.

The mother of three — who shares Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis with her husband, Prince William, 40 — met with the hospital’s Jasmine team, which is dedicated to helping mothers who experience mental health issues during and after pregnancy.

Kate also spoke to mothers and families who have received support from the Royal Surrey County Hospital staff, and visited the postnatal and special care baby units.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Kate is passionate about supporting the mental well-being of mothers, and recently became patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA).

In May, the Duchess of Cambridge — a title which she will still keep alongside her new one as Princess, along with being known as the Duchess of Cornwall — shared a video to announce the news, and shared that no mother “is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression.”

William and Kate share a Royal PDA

Earlier this week, fans were delighted when the Princess and her husband were shown to have shared a rare PDA.

In an official photo shared by the Royal family on October 1, taken the day before the Queen’s funeral last month, the Prince and Princess of Wales posed for a new portrait with the new King and Queen Consort.

Despite the somber occasion, both couples smiled for the camera and wrapped an arm around each other.

‘The children think I look young!’ laughs Kate

Last month, on their first trip to Wales since the new king passed down his title, Kate also shared a sweet anecdote with royal fans about her children.

A now viral TikTok post shows the moment Kate spotted a flag with a photo of her and her now-husband from 2010. She exclaimed, “Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? We always laugh about this. Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that, so it’s extraordinary.”

She continued, “The children look back at the photos and say, ‘Mummy, you look so young!’”