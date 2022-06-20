Prince William poses with his kids for the sweetest royal Father’s Day photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a photo of Prince William with his children in Jordan for Father’s Day. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a rare insight into their family life on Sunday in a photo honoring Father’s Day with a shot of Prince William and his and Kate Middleton’s three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The father of three was seen with his children while on holiday in Jordan last fall, and William and his kids were seen with enormous smiles on their faces, laughing hysterically. George and Charlotte sat on either side of William while little Louis sat on his dad’s shoulders.

The photo was released on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram. They captioned it, “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!”

The photos released were from a family holiday in Jordan last fall

It’s the second picture released from the same trip, which was not previously public knowledge. The first photo released was for the family Christmas card in 2021, in which William and Kate sat in the middle in front of Jordan’s famous rocks, and their three children all sat on the sides.

The family wore matching outfits, with Kate wearing a dark green maxi dress and William wearing a dark green button-down shirt and khaki shorts. The two boys wore button-down, short-sleeved shirts and shorts, while Charlotte opted for a lovely gingham, blue and white dress.

Kensington Palace released a statement, saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in Jordan earlier this year.”

William looks completely at ease and in domestic bliss as a father

It really puts on display the domestic bliss that Prince William seems to have found after marrying Kate Middleton and welcoming their children. Despite the drama surrounding him and his brother Prince Harry, it shows that William is content in his position as heir to the throne, especially if he has his wife and family by his side.

In interviews with the Daily Mail+ ahead of Prince William’s 40th birthday, friends of William’s have claimed that fatherhood has really put things into perspective for him. A friend told the publication, “He just loves being a dad and having a settled family around him. Having children always puts things into perspective, and doubly so for him.”

Prince William claimed fatherhood has made him more emotional

When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince’s Trust, William reflected on fatherhood, claiming it made him more emotional.

He said, “I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father.”