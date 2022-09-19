Princess Charlotte, 7, breaks down in tears at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Princess Charlotte at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in LondonPic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

The Queen’s great-grandaughter and third in line to the throne, Princess Charlotte, got emotional at her funeral.

The seven-year-old was one of the youngest mourners at the funeral and broke down in tears at the sight of the late monarch’s coffin.

Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 on September 8, two weeks ago, and the nation has been in mourning as millions paid their respects.

Charlotte and her older brother Prince George coincidently started their first day of school at Lambrook in Berkshire, England, on the day Elizabeth II passed away.

The young royal wore a black dress and a matching wide-brimmed hat.

After the televised committal service, the late Queen will be laid to rest in a private burial by her family in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. She will be buried with her husband, Prince Phillip, who died last year.

The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/pwwZeKs02C — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

The princess remained composed during the funeral service held at Westminster Abbey in London. However, after the service, Princess Charlotte broke down in tears as her great-grandmother’s coffin was moved from a gun carriage to a hearse.

Her mother, Kate Middleton, was pictured comforting her daughter as she cried.

Queen Elizabeth II shared a close bond with her great-grandchildren.

Princess Charlotte reportedly had a special bond with her great-grandmother partly due to their mutual love for horses. In the documentary, The Queen at 90, Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed that the late monarch would “spoil” her great-grandchildren on occasion.

“She always leaves a little gift of something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for the family,” Kate said, according to the Australian outlet New Idea.

The horseshoe brooch pinned to Charlotte’s black coat at the funeral was a gift from the late monarch.

According to ABC News, the princess got started riding horses at just 17 months old.

Her Royal Highness reminded her older brother Prince George of royal protocol and was seen on video reminding him to bow.

The late Queen Elizabeth reportedly joked that Princess Charlotte bosses around her older brother.

The then 91-year-old monarch reportedly asked a ten-year-old student at an event if she “looked after” her younger sister, and their mother said, “It’s the other way around.”

The late monarch responded, “It’s like that with Charlotte and George,” per US Magazine.