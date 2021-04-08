Prince William reportedly ends two-decades-long friendship with journalist Tom Bradby for siding with Prince Harry

Prince William has reportedly ended his friendship with ITV journalist Tom Bradby. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has reportedly ended his two-decades-long friendship with British TV journalist Tom Bradby after he apparently took Harry’s side.

Royal sources said Prince William ended his relationship with Bradby, 54, because he felt let down by Bradby’s conduct and could no longer trust him after he sided with his brother Prince Harry over Megxit.

Bradby, 54, is a former royal correspondent and News at Ten presenter at Britain’s ITV station. He was a close confidante of the Duke of Cambridge.

But a royal insider reportedly told the Daily Mail that recently Bradby has been in constant contact with Prince Harry in California and allegedly acted as a “mouthpiece” for Harry and Meghan Markle after they announced they were stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A Royal source confirmed the Duke has ended his relationship with Bradby

A royal source reportedly confirmed that the 20-year friendship between Bradby and William was over.

“The friendship between William and Tom is very much over,” the royal insider said, according to the Daily Mail. “The Duke feels let down by Bradby and the way he’s acted over the past few months.”

“William is a sensitive soul and believes it’s in times of crisis when you find out who your true friends are,” the source continued. “It would be fair to say Bradby hasn’t been one of them.”

The Duke of Cambridge and Bradby were close

The Duke of Cambridge had a close relationship with Bradby. The Duke felt close enough to Bradby to specifically request for him to conduct an exclusive engagement interview with him and Kate in November 2010.

Bradby also attended the Cambridges’ wedding at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

Prince William and his aides felt let down when Bradby allegedly used his ITV platform to act as a “mouthpiece” for the Sussexes. Royal aides were said to have considered the tone of Bradby’s reporting on the Royal Family crisis as “pro-Harry and Meghan.”

Bradby was also friends with Harry

However, Bradby is also considered to be a friend of Harry. He attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018. And he interviewed Meghan and Harry for their 2019 documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, filmed in South Africa.

During the documentary, Harry talked about the rift between him and William. He said he and his brother were “on different paths at the moment.”

Bradby’s relationship with Harry was believed to have been instrumental to ITV securing the rights to broadcast the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah in the U.K.

Monsters & Critics previously reported that ViacomCBS paid Oprah’s Harpo Productions at least $7 million for the rights to air her interview with the Sussexes.

ITV, in turn, reportedly paid CBS around US$1.4 million for the rights to air the interview.

An instance of Bradby appearing to act as a “mouthpiece” for Harry occurred earlier this year when Monsters & Critics reported that Bradby revealed on ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh that Harry felt “heartbroken” by the tensions that Megxit caused among members of the Royal Family.

He also said he believed the Sussexes were happier, content, and excited by their new life in America after quitting as senior working members of the Royal Family.