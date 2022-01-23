Prince William makes a joke about not wanting more kids with Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Prince William and Kate Middleton were visiting the Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, England, on Thursday, when the Prince made an interesting statement.

Kate was holding an onlooker’s baby in her arms and Prince William had a quip.

“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” William said. He then looked at Kate and joked, “Don’t take her with you.”

Prince William not interested in more kids

Back in 2020, Kate mentioned that Prince William was finished with children.

“I don’t think William wants any more,” Middleton told Josh Macpalce (via People), who sent the couple cards congratulating them after the births of their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

She had previously swooned when she held a five month old baby during her and William’s tour in Northern Ireland.

“He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody,” she said at the time.

That made the comments at the Clitheroe Community Hospital go from joking to Prince William actually being honest too.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on how their kids changed them

“I’m a lot more emotional than I used to be,” William said in British TV documentary, When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince’s Trust.

“I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father.”

He also said that being a dad helped him realize “how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective.”

He also compared how important it is to be there for them considering his own mother, Princess Diana, died when he was 15.

Kate Middleton also talked about how having kids changed her.

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge, even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not,” she said.

“It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost.”

“And yet, there is no rule book, no right or wrong — you just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family.”