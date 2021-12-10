Kate Middleton and Prince William release their 2021 Christmas card portrait and the children look so grown up

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released their 2021 holiday photo and their kids looked so big. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Royal family released their 2021 Christmas photo on their social media site and their three children were looking so grown up.

The Royal family photo was taken in Jordan during a family vacation

The photo, which keeps up with the yearly holiday tradition held by the Royal family, shows the beloved couple posing in casual attire with their three children in front of what appears to be a natural rock wall.

The photo was taken in Jordan during a family vacation, as reported by People magazine.

The country holds a special place in both Duchess Kate and Prince William’s hearts, as Kate lived there for two years while growing up and William visited the country during his tour of the Middle East in 2018.

Kate looked as stunning and effortlessly beautiful as ever in the pic, wearing a flowing, ankle-length, khaki green dress, her enviably long locks hanging loose in what has become a signature look for her during her time as Duchess.

William was seen sitting on a golden metal orb, donning a matching khaki polo shirt and tan-colored shorts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXTg1Z5Nzbm/

The couple had a hand around Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince George, 8, while Prince Louis, 3, sat cross-legged on a fur rug in front of the couple.

Charlotte wore an adorable blue and white plaid dress with ruffled sleeves while brother George wore a polo shirt with a camouflage print on it and tan shorts to match his dad and brother Louis was dressed in identical shorts with a navy-striped polo shirt.

Kate and William also went casual for their 2020 family holiday portrait

The Royal couple, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this year, also did a more casual photo for their 2020 holiday card.

The couple posed in front of a large stack of firewood, huddled snugly together with their three children nestled into their legs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI3-aCEleK4/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=7dc304b3-ca72-48e2-b12e-5bfccf156f99

Kate donned a red sweater and blue jeans while William chose a green knit sweater for his look, along with matching jean bottoms.

Charlotte, Louis, and George also wore sweaters, with Charlotte’s embellished with woven letters going across the top and a house at the waistline.

Where will the Royal family spend Christmas this year?

Not to break from tradition easily, the Royal family was forced to forgo their customary jaunt to Sandringham House last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and heavy restrictions that were in effect across the UK.

However, this year will see a triumphant return to Sandringham for the Royal family as many restrictions have currently been lifted.

As reported by Elle magazine, those members who will possibly be in attendance this year include Kate and William and their three children, along with Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, along with their children and partners, have also been reportedly invited to the event.