Kate Middleton stuns in a shimmery gold dress at No Time to Die premiere, mirroring 1985 Princess Di look

Prince William and Kate Middleton walked the red carpet for the latest Bond film. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Kate Middleton just showed off her ability to dazzle in any circumstance or occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, emulated Princess Diana‘s shimmery silver gown at the 1985 premiere for the Roger Moore Bond movie A View to a Kill with her own take on the look last night.

Kate Middleton was a ray of sunshine on the red carpet

Kate opted for an eye-catching gown in gold, complete with a centralized starburst pattern of gold streaks that resembled the rays of the sun and an attached cape that made her arms appear as if they were draped in cascading trickles of gold streams.

Her perfectly royal and Hollywood glam ensemble included large, circular-shaped Onitaa earrings and an elegant updo that showed off her delicate features and radiant smile.

A couple rarely seen walking the red carpet, Prince William and Duchess Kate gave fans a lot to live for as they graced the premiere with their presence, with William looking as dapper as ever in a black and white tuxedo next to his brilliantly dressed wife.

William’s father, Prince Charles, was also at the event alongside his wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall. The pair looked equally impeccable in a black and white suit and bowtie for Charles and a pale blue, embellished gown for Camilla.

Kate knows how to dazzle in any setting

Always seeming to take her duties as Duchess seriously and serving up the looks while doing it, Kate previously had fans in a tizzy in May after paying a surprise visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Wearing a tighter fitting, bright red midi dress with a gingham-style black checkered pattern going across it, Kate flawlessly showed off her figure as she toured the museum in black heeled shoes.

In 2019, Kate displayed her incredible knack for fashion at the Royal Variety Performance show, stepping out in a sheer, black lace-embellished gown by Alexander McQueen.

Appearing to be a fan of the designer, Kate wore Alexander McQueen at another event in 2019, looking gorgeous in a white, one-shoulder dress with floral designs adorning the strap as she walked the red carpet for the BAFTA awards.

Kate and William returned to their royal duties today with a visit to Derry/Londonderry in Northern Ireland as they meet with young people across the county.