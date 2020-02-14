Kate Middleton fourth pregnancy rumors soar after Duchess of Cambridge makes one style change

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kate Middleton has taken the spotlight when it comes to a royal family member beloved by the British public.

In the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exiting the royal family and heading for North America, Kate and her husband Prince William are receiving new scrutiny.

And all that attention has sparked rumors about Middleton being pregnant for the fourth time.

Are Princess Kate and Prince William preparing for a baby sister or brother for their royal children Louis, George, and Charlotte?

Kate Middleton expecting another baby?

With Prince William headed on a political path, leading straight to the throne and the title of King, his wife Kate has shown that, in contrast to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, she knows how to follow the written and unwritten rules of the royal family.

For Middleton, that means appearing at royal events even when she hasn’t been feeling well, as had been the case during her pregnancies.

Now, will Kate go through the protocol again with a fourth pregnancy? Some observers think that the Duchess of Cambridge is showing signs of having a fourth baby, reported the Express.

The royal rumor mill started churning when Middleton visited a children’s hospital for an “official visit.”

It wasn’t the choice of a children’s health facility but the choice that Kate made in her usual style that got the gossip about a possible fourth pregnancy flowing.

The Duchess of Cambridge was notably not wearing her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

That subtraction of her standard style accessory caused royal observers to speculate that Middleton was dealing with swollen fingers, known to be one of the symptoms of pregnancy due to water retention.

It remains to be seen if Kate will continue going without her ring in future public engagements.

With a royal visit to Ireland planned for the first week in March, per the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram, royal fans will be watching to see if there are any other signs of a fourth baby.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate and Duke of Cambridge William never ruled out fourth baby

As for what Kate and William have said about having a fourth baby, the royal couple has never ruled out adding to their flock.

Their official Instagram makes it clear that Middleton and her husband love children, with multiple photos of the duo with their kids as well as others.

The Duchess of Cambridge has even become known for breaking with tradition and taking her own photos of her children, pointed out Time magazine.

After welcoming her first daughter, Princess Charlotte, to the world in 2015, Kate even took on the role of photographer for the baby girl’s first official photos.

That made Middleton the first member of the royal family to take her own baby photos for the official records.

And with all the recent brouhaha over Meghan’s and Harry’s exit, known as Megxit, such subtle diversions from prior royal protocol by Kate may continue without protest.

Kate has continued creating her own tradition with Charlotte, setting the stage for future mother-and-daughter photos if she has a fourth baby, and it turns out to be another girl.