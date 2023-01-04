Prince Harry makes stunning new allegations against the Royal Family

Prince Harry pictured at the opening of the new Silverstone Experience at Silverstone Racing Circuit, in Northamptonshire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Harry is hitting out at his family with fresh allegations after dropping bombshells in his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

In the controversial Netflix series, the Duke of Sussex claimed that his brother Prince William terrified him when he shouted at him during a meeting about departing from his royal duties.

The Prince of Wales reportedly responded to his brother’s allegations and is said to feel betrayed and angry at Harry for talking about a private conversation between them.

Ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare, which is released next week, the Duke of Sussex sat down with Anderson Cooper and alleged that his family is collaborating with the British press to leak stories.

“Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry said in a clip of his upcoming 60 Minutes interview, airing on Jan. 8.

“You know, the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’ it’s just a motto and it doesn’t really hold.”

Harry repeated the allegation made on his Netflix series that the royal family is often protected in the media against false narratives but failed to do so for himself and his wife.

Harry also said the royal family “spoon-fed information” to news correspondents who then go on to write stories aimed at himself and his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry says he ‘wants his father and brother back’

When Prince Harry and his brother William put on a united front following the death of Queen Elizabeth, many believed the pair would mend their relationship.

However, in a teaser for his interview on ITV, Harry said that had not been the case.

The 38-year-old claimed that his family had made no attempt to reconcile and said they want to keep himself and his wife as “the villains.”

“I want a family, not an institution,” he declared in the short teaser.

Buckingham Palace has not responded to the Harry & Megan documentary and they are not expected to respond to his claims in his new interviews.

It is yet to be seen what Harry reveals in his upcoming memoir. However, the teaser suggests that the Duke of Sussex will be challenged when he sits down with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series reportedly flops

Following their explosive documentary about leaving the royal family, the couple executive produced and appeared in their new Netflix series Live to Lead.

For some spectators, the series is seen as a test of their commercial appeal when they are not discussing the royal family.

The series was released on New Year’s Eve and according to Newsweek, it failed to reach the Top Ten charts on Netflix.

The show features recognizable figures and consists of in-depth interviews with leading voices for world change, including the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, and Bryan Stevenson.

The outlet also notes that the series has received underwhelming reviews. In addition, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is under 20 percent at the time of writing this report.