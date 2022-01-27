Prince Harry is teaming up with Meghan Markle’s best friend Serena Williams for virtual event

Prince Harry and Serena Williams are teaming up for a public event together. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and one of Meghan Markle’s best friends, tennis star Serena Williams, are set to team up for a virtual public event next month.

Harry will be making his first public appearance this year on February 3 with Megan’s long-time friend and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. The event is all about mental fitness and professional coaching.

It will be hosted by Better Up, a California-based organization that focuses on mental fitness. Mental wellbeing has long been a project that has been close to Harry’s heart, and he plays a direct role in this company’s aims as its Chief Impact Officer.

Better Up announced the event on Twitter yesterday with the words: “Breakthroughs happen when you take a break.”

They then announced a three-person panel involving company CEO Alexi Robichaux and none other than Prince Harry and Serena Williams.

“Learn how Inner Work builds Mental Fitness with BetterUp CEO @Arobichaux, Chief Impact Officer Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and world-renowned athlete @serenawilliams.”

According to the Better Up website, Harry, Serena, and Alexi will discuss their experiences “creating companies and foundations designed to inspire others to achieve their best to tackling challenges and finding success both in and outside of work, Serena, Prince Harry, and Alexi share their personal stories and unique perspectives.”

Fans were delighted that Serena Williams would be joining Prince Harry

Fans of Serena were pretty delighted and excited that the tennis GOAT would be taking part with Harry.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle first crossed paths with Serena at the Superbowl in 2010. Still, they didn’t cement their close friendship until 2014, when the Duchess started regularly attending the superstar’s matches.

Serena attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018, and according to Hello, she also attended Meghan’s baby shower in New York in 2019.

Prince Harry struck up a friendship with Usain Bolt

Harry has also previously struck up a friendship with an elite sports star. In 2019, while on a Royal trip to Jamaica, the prince struck up a relationship with Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt. The pair had a mock race in which Bolt jokingly allowed Harry to take the victory.

The pair continued to banter with each other on social media, but according to Bolt, that all changed when Harry got married. At the time of Harry and Megan’s engagement, the gold medalist had even offered to host three bachelor parties for Harry. Still, unfortunately, Bolt said he never heard from Harry again.