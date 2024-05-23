Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s portrait for the National Portrait Gallery revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have another honor to add to their extensive list; this one will be permanent.

The couple, who actively engage with Nigerian culture, just returned from a thrilling visit to Nigeria, where they were bestowed with gifts and participated in various events.

Meghan, in particular, was honored with a new title that seems to rival that of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Kate is married to Prince William, which makes her Princess Catherine.

Meghan was bestowed with a unique and intriguing new title by the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, adding to her already impressive list of titles.

She is now known as Ada Mazi, a title that holds a special place in the Igbo ancestral palace in Nigeria, essentially making her a Princess.

Now, another Nigerian has honored the couple with his portrait of them heading to the permanent collection at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s portrait will be added to the collection permanently

Misan Harriman, the Nigerian-born artist who has honored the couple with his portrait, is a remarkable talent. Educated in England, his work has been showcased in the prestigious National Gallery in London, a testament to his skill and creativity.

Misan posted on X (formerly Twitter) that his portrait of Harry and Meghan is being permanently added to the National Portrait Gallery’s collection.

I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery.



Dare to dream folks!@NPGLondon 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QVyj0CQqaN — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) May 23, 2024

US Weekly reports that Harry and Meghan have long entrusted Misan to take their family portraits beginning with her pregnancy. As a result, they are also good friends.

Misan shared a touching video announcing the excellent news: “I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery. Dare to dream, folks!”

Hello Magazine reports that Misan’s photo of Harry and Meghan was taken after the royal couple stepped down from their royal duties.

King Charles is continuing his patronage of the National Gallery

It seems that the National Gallery did not always have royal patronage. The posting on X says King Charles agreed to become the first Royal Patron in 2016.

And despite the King’s health woes while he heals from cancer, he has chosen to continue this Royal Patronage.

We are honoured that His Majesty The King has chosen to continue his royal patronage of the National Gallery. His Majesty agreed to become the Gallery’s first Royal Patron in 2016. pic.twitter.com/7XPQUgML9Y — National Gallery (@NationalGallery) May 14, 2024

King Charles was first diagnosed with cancer after a procedure for an enlarged prostate. He has been dealing with the aftereffects of that surgical procedure and the subsequent cancer treatments since then.