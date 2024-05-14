Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claim a ‘victory’ despite charity drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a busy month, which isn’t even half over.

Prince Harry took a whirlwind trip to the UK to honor his foundation, Invictus Games, for their 10th anniversary and then met with Meghan for another trip to Nigeria.

The couple made news during the trips for several reasons. Meghan did not travel to the UK with her husband, and King Charles did not have time to visit with his son, Prince Harry.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan’s fans supported her decision to skip the United Kingdom.

The couple’s security concerns in the United Kingdom have not been resolved despite Prince Harry’s repeated attempts in the courts.

There was speculation that the bad blood between King Charles and his son, Prince Harry, was keeping them apart during the quick visit, but it has been revealed that King Charles did not have the time in his busy schedule.

Prince Harry and Meghan visit Nigeria for the Invictus Games but ignore their charity drama

Harry and Meghan spent three eventful days in Nigeria with events meant to showcase the Invictus Games Foundation. Nigeria wants to host the games someday, and the added attention they got from Harry and Meghan will help that goal.

We held our latest #InvictusAdventures, as we funded a Sports Recovery Week for members of the WIS Nigerian service community.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation, showcasing the power of resilience and unity. #IAMHere — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) May 13, 2024

Once the couple returned home, they issued a statement praising a polo match with a friendly rivalry. Meghan’s chosen team won, as Sussex.com reported, “The friendly rivalry between the teams, aptly named Duke vs Duchess, added a layer of excitement to the event, with the Duchess’s team claiming victory with a score of 5-3.”

Meghan and Harry failed to comment on a vast charity problem that surfaced during their Nigeria trip.

The Independent reports that Harry and Meghan’s charity, Archewell, is listed as delinquent in California and cannot act as a charitable organization until the problem is remedied.

There has been no word from Harry and Meghan about the charity debacle.

Meghan Markle’s new title from Nigeria

During a panel with other African women, Meghan Markle spoke about her African heritage and called the people there her people, and she was bestowed an honor few get.

CNN reports, “The Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, christened Meghan’ Ada Mazi,’ which means the daughter of the Igbo ancestral palace.” Achebe is a local ruler, and Meghan is honored with her new title.

It was also reported that Meghan could not wait to return to Nigeria.