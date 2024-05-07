Here’s the real reason why Prince Harry won’t see King Charles while he’s in the UK

It is not a secret that relations between Prince Harry and his royal family, King Charles and Prince William, are strained. They have been that way since before Prince Harry moved to the United States.

Prince Harry is in the United Kingdom this week to celebrate a monumental milestone for his charity, the Invictus Games. However, it seems that none of his family will join him during the celebration.

The foundation is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral, a panel discussion, and other special events.

Prince Harry will attend without his wife, Meghan Markle, and his children; unfortunately, it seems that King Charles and Prince William are not expected either.

Prince Harry was able to see his father briefly after the King announced his cancer diagnosis, and as any son would, likely misses his dad terribly.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It doesn’t look like Harry and his dad, King Charles, will meet during this visit, but it isn’t because of uncaring reasons.

King Charles has a full schedule and cannot meet with Prince Harry

It isn’t that he doesn’t want to see his son, but more likely, the fault is a full schedule keeping King Charles away from his youngest son.

According to NBC, King Charles was recently cleared by doctors to return to his public-facing duties. The report also states that the King’s doctors are “encouraged” by his improvement.

The King is entertaining the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, on the day Harry is expected to arrive in the UK and cannot break away to meet him.

His Majesty The King greets Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka. King Charles is carrying out matters of State. pic.twitter.com/6U6ad5x8qf — Prince & Princess of Wales 𝕏 (@TribesBritannia) May 7, 2024

As Royal Central reports, on May 8, 2024, the same day that the Invictus Games Ceremony is scheduled for St. Paul’s Cathedral, the King is hosting the first garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have a full schedule, and it is challenging to fit everything they want in, such as visiting Prince Harry.

Queen Camilla keeps working while caring for King Charles

Queen Camilla has been a mainstay in the royal household while King Charles battles cancer. She graciously took over the King’s duties as much as possible and kept the public updated on his condition.

She has recently opened the 50th reading space, “almost a year since Her Majesty opened the first of a series of Coronation Libraries,” according to the Royal family’s Instagram account.

The Queen loves reading and patronizes her podcast, The Queen’s Reading Room, which was born from her book club.