Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The countdown is on for the arrival of their daughter and the internet has guesses about possible names

Some educated guesses are in for the name of Harry and Meghan’s baby daughter who is due soon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

With the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter coming very soon hypotheses about the baby girl’s name are rolling in strong over the internet as people try to narrow down the possibilities.

While a strong contender is Diana in honor of Harry and William’s late mother, Princess Diana, research done by The Independent reveals other strong options and William and wife Kate already used the name when their daughter was born in 2015.

Princess Charlotte’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, names that give respect to both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Di.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Barring the chance that Harry and Meghan might decide to pick the moniker for their daughter’s first name, there is a list of other names that have been highly favored by the royal family over the past two hundred years.

What names are most popular among British royalty?

The most revered royal name for a girl is Victoria, a name that has been used a total of nine times in the royal family history. Coming in at a close second is Mary with seven royals having been given the name, including Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother.

Louise, Alexandra, Elizabeth, and Alice follow, with Margaret and Charlotte among the top eight favorites.

Despite the high contenders, there is speculation that the baby girl’s name may be a less-than-traditional one given that the couple chose the name Archie for their first-born. Although the name does not lie within royal lineage it is one of Britain’s most popular boy names, according to an article put out by Pure Wow in 2020.

In keeping with royal tradition, something rare for the untraditional couple, Harry and Meghan have kept any name possibilities under tight wraps, letting people make their own guesses and await the birth day.

prince harry and princess diana, 1994 pic.twitter.com/dcZdg9PBuX — best of prince harry (@harrysussex_) May 23, 2021

Harry and Meghan revealed the baby’s gender during their Oprah interview

During the controversial and shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey this spring, Harry and Meghan revealed they were expecting a girl and both said they were excited.

“To have a boy then a girl, what more can you ask for?” Harry said, with the couple then confirming that this will be their last child.

Accusations of racism and bullying

The interview rocked the entertainment and royal family’s world, with such allegations as systemic racism and bullying coming out from Meghan and Harry against members of the royal family.

While royal defenses seemed to be high after the tell-all shocker, many celebrities came out in support of Harry and Meghan. Idris Elba told Entertainment Tonight that he fully backed their decision to go ahead with the interview.

Harry and Meghan’s daughter is due sometime this summer, with the exact due date being kept under wraps.