Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mending fences with King Charles with ‘warm’ birthday call

To say that King Charles has a tenuous relationship with his younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, is putting it mildly.

King Charles has been at odds with Prince Harry ever since Harry and his wife Meghan stepped down as working royals in January of 2008.

The couple then went on a media tour designed to distance themselves from Buckingham Palace as much as possible.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s interviews highlighted their problems with the Monarchy and the British tabloids.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, King Charles dislikes confrontation and has tried to steer clear of any drama.

The last time Harry has seen his father, the King, was at the King’s coronation, it is believed.

A new development between Prince Harry and King Charles may start thawing the ice

King Charles celebrated his 75th birthday on November 14, just a few days ago. The King took a birthday call from his younger son, Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, called Charles on his birthday Tuesday to wish him well. It is also reported that Meghan spoke to the King during the call.

PageSix reports that the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, sang “Happy Birthday” in a video played during the call.

What grandfather would not be pleased with a happy birthday wish from grandchildren?

The Telegraph has reported a “warm conversation,” marking a “turning point” in their strained relationship. Even though it is said that Prince William is not speaking to his brother Harry at all, the King and Harry keep up regular conversation.

Harry and his wife were not expected to be present at any of King Charles’ birthday celebrations. However, photographs of Harry showed up in a video montage posted on the official Royal Family Instagram page.

The Palace wishes King Charles a delightful 75th birthday

The Royal Family’s Instagram page posted a touching tribute to the monarch. It is a video birthday card featuring photographs of King Charles and his family throughout his life.

Happy Birthday, King Charles. I am sure everyone wishes you many more wonderful years.