Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked out of Frogmore Cottage after Spare, Prince Andrew moving in

King Charles has reportedly given his son and daughter-in-law the boot from Frogmore Cottage and has offered the home to the controversial Prince Andrew.

The British monarch reportedly made the move following the release of Prince Harry’s controversial book Spare.

According to The Sun, Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the couple, and King Charles plans to move a reluctant Prince Andrew into the property.

Harry and Meghan are planning to move their remaining belongings to the United States.

Although Prince Andrew is being offered the home, it is significantly smaller than his Royal Lodge mansion, which has 30 rooms. On the other hand, Frogmore Cottage is a four-bedroom home with ten rooms.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed the news about the couple being asked to move out.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the statement read, per Sky News.

The couple spent $2.9 million renovating the property in 2018 after it was gifted to them by the Queen after their wedding. It was initially paid for using British taxpayer money, but Prince Harry repaid the funds.

Prince Harry’s relationship with his family has been on the rocks since he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

Buckingham Palace has not responded to his subsequent interviews and book; therefore, it remains unclear whether the Sussexes will attend the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Prince Harry ‘wants apology’ before committing to King Charles’s coronation

Prince Harry is reportedly demanding an apology from his father and estranged brother, Prince William, before agreeing to attend the coronation.

However, sources told Mail Online that neither Charles nor William have any intention of apologizing following his criticism of the royal family in his book and interviews.

Sources told the outlet that King Charles is willing to speak to Harry because “he’s his son, he loves him.” However, William is reportedly “not in the mood for any kind of conversation” with his brother.

Here is what Prince Harry said publicly about attending his father’s coronation

The Duke of Sussex sat down with ITV’s Tom Bradby in January while promoting his memoir.

In the interview, he said he wasn’t opposed to attending the coronation ceremony but hinted that he wanted an apology.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry said, continuing, “but the door is always open.”

“The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he added.