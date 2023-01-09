Prince Harry reveals how King Charles broke the news of Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry pictured attending BT Sport Awards at Battersea Evolution in London, UK. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StillsPress

Prince Harry has revealed how he found out about his mother, Princess Diana’s tragic death from his father, King Charles.

In a highly-anticipated interview with Tom Bradby, which aired on ITV over the weekend, the Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about his memoir, Spare.

According to a copy of the Spanish language version of the book, which leaked and was obtained by Sky News, Harry detailed his reaction to the news of his mother’s death.

He wrote that Charles woke him up and “sat on the edge of the bed and put his hand on my knee.”

According to Harry, his father said, “My dear son, mum has had a car accident. There have been complications. Mum has been seriously injured and has been taken to hospital, my dear son.”

The duke also said in the book that his father frequently called him “dear son,” but he was saying it more than usual while breaking the news.

Harry writes that Charles then informed him that his mother had sustained serious injuries that probably won’t improve.

“What I do remember with stunning clarity is that I did not cry,” Harry wrote, per the copy obtained by NBC News via E! News. “Not a tear. My father did not hug me.”

He also writes that he believed his father was in a state of shock due to his quiet demeanor.

Diana died in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris in 1997. She was 36 years old.

The crash also resulted in the deaths of her romantic partner Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul.

Prince Harry considered opening an inquiry into his mother’s death

During his ITV interview, the US-based British royal opened up about his mother’s death.

According to Reuters, he told Tom Bradby of his mother’s death in a car crash, “There’s a lot of things that are unexplained. But I’ve been asked before whether I want to open up another inquiry. I don’t really see the point at this stage.”

Harry also claims in his memoir that he and his brother Prince William were advised not to ask for an investigation into their mother’s death.

He also described the conclusion that the reportedly drunk driver who crashed the vehicle in which Diana died was solely responsible as “absurd” before questioning why the paparazzi who followed the vehicle were not prosecuted.

Prince Harry explains why he wrote the book

When asked by Bradby why he wrote the book, Harry said that the royal family motto of “never complain, never explain” is a facade.

He reiterated his claim that his family leaks stories to the press to control the narrative and said there was a lot of complaining and explaining.

Harry then claims that if his family had stopped doing what he accuses them of when he left the UK with his family to start a new life, “maybe this would’ve turned out differently.”

The royal family has remained silent and has not issued a response to Harry’s explosive interviews, his book, and his Netflix series with his wife, Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan.