Pretty Pastel Please death: Who is her ex-husband Dan?

The online community is mourning the loss of Alexandra, known as Pretty Pastel Please, who passed away in June at 30.

Her death was sudden and unexpected, leaving her loved ones devastated. While her supporters have speculated about her death, no cause was given.

A controversial Reddit community with over 5,000 members speculated about her personal life and some were accused of bullying.

The late YouTube star was open about her mental health and the breakdown of her marriage to her ex-husband Dan.

On July 5, a message posted on her Instagram page requested privacy for her family and friends as they cope with their grief.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, her family also thanked supporters for their understanding and respect during this difficult time.

Pretty Pastel’s detailed the breakdown of her marriage with Dan

Alexandra and her partner, Dan, were engaged in April 2018. They had been dating for four years before the engagement, and married on August 31, 2019.

In a Q&A video titled “addressing my divorce & other rumours (Q&A),” Alexandra spoke candidly about her divorce.

Alexandra discussed their separation, revealing plans to move to Tasmania after selling their house in Sydney. Before this move, Dan had lived with Sam, another partner, before his relationship with Alexandra. She clarified that while she had different dynamics with both Sam and Dan, they were not in a polyamorous relationship.

The YouTube star moved to Tasmania without Dan

Alexandra moved to Tasmania first and secured a rental property while Dan stayed in Sydney to prepare their house for sale. Despite her efforts to save their relationship, including offering to return to Sydney, Dan suggested she stay in Tasmania as she seemed happier and healthier there.

“Daniel and I agreed to move to Tasmania together and sell our house in Sydney. I moved here first, got a rental property, and was looking for a place for us to buy. He stayed in Sydney to work on our place to sell it,” she stated.

According to E! News, over time, their relationship dynamics changed. “He changed his mind and didn’t want to move,” Alexandra shared, before adding that he asked for a divorce.

Alexandra addressed rumors of their separation when followers noticed Dan without a wedding ring.

She also revealed that their initial plan for Dan to propose within two years of their relationship had not materialized by July 11, 2016.

Alexandra’s sudden passing has her followers and the online community in shock. Her family and friends have requested privacy as they grieve, and a memorial will be announced in due course.