Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker in hospital following ‘mental health struggle’

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker opened up about her mental health struggles. Pic credit: @rubybarker/Instagram

Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker got very candid with fans this week as she opened up about a recent health struggle that seems to have been taking a toll on her for quite some time.

The actress took to Instagram to speak out about her struggles with her mental health and thank everyone who has helped her, including Netflix, Shonda Rhimes, and Shondaland for helping her during her career as Marina Thompson.

Ruby opened up about a lot of vulnerable issues in her video, which is almost six minutes long. Despite her struggles, the actress seems to have a plan in place so that she can feel better and not have to struggle as she has been for quite some time.

Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker opens up about mental health struggles

Ruby captioned her video, “Mental health week is every week for me. Off my chest. I feel like I’ve not been completely honest so this is for my followers. Time to be transparent. I’ve been struggling since Bridgerton, this is the truth. Thank you all for supporting me, your love holds me up.”

The caption spoke very clearly to fans about what she has been going through and the topic of the video ahead of them.

In the video, she spoke of her struggles with mental illness and advised she was in the hospital but about to be discharged.

She confessed, “I have been really unwell for a really long time. I want to be honest with everyone. I have been struggling. I am in hospital at the minute, and I am going to be discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life.”

She advised fans that she has received a diagnosis, but will talk about that at a later time and not spend the time on it right this instant. She added, “I can’t carry on the way that I’ve been carrying on. I need to change, so that’s what I am trying to do.”

Most importantly, she wanted to be open about her struggle, thank everyone who has helped her and apologize for any missed obligations.

Ruby Barker says she struggles with anger and ‘intergenerational trauma’

In the video, Ruby also advises fans that she’s planning to “take a little bit of a break for myself” and she “would encourage others, if you are struggling, please do yourself a favor and take a break. Stop being so hard on yourself.”

The Bridgerton star added that she was struggling with a lot of feelings, often feeling angry, entirely filled with rage, and dealing with “intergenerational trauma bundled up inside.”

The actress believes that there may be a long way to go to deal with some of this trauma but, “I want to survive, and I will survive. I am going to.”

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.