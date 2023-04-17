Pregnant Lindsay Lohan glows for her baby shower weekend

Lindsay Lohan is preparing to welcome her first child and spent some quality time with loved ones ahead of the little one’s arrival.

Surrounded by friends and family, Lindsay was seemingly able to bask in the joy of impending motherhood.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lindsay shocked fans and followers alike when she announced her surprise pregnancy in March 2023.

At the time, the 36-year-old took to her social media with a simple post letting her 12.8 million followers know she was stepping into another new chapter in life.

The all-white post featured a tiny baby onesie laying open on top of white linen and, in thin, black cursive, read “coming soon…” across the tummy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over on her social media, Lindsay shared a couple of highlights from the day, and she was absolutely glowing.

Lindsay Lohan receives love as she celebrates her baby shower

In separate slides on her Instagram Stories, Lindsay uploaded pictures with those closest to her.

The first share featured her little sister Aliana, also affectionately known as Ali. The sisters sat side by side in a restaurant booth and leaned in close for the sweet snap.

Lindsay’s signature red hair was pulled back into a low-maintenance ponytail with two pieces pulled out around either side to frame her face. She went casual with her makeup, likely adding a slightly blurred filter for effect, but that didn’t hide her glowing smile.

For her outfit of the day, Lindsay opted for a soft green and cream knit top. It featured a green collar and sleeves that ended just above her elbows.

Her sister Aliana matched Lindsay’s soft vibe in a sleeveless, pale yellow top. Tiny pearl-like beads were woven into the top’s pattern as well.

Aliana’s makeup and hair again matched her sister’s as she wore a minimal makeup look and let her natural brunette hair fall freely.

Lindsay poses with her sister Aliana. Pic credit: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

In the second slide, Lindsay re-shared a post her friend Juliet Angus originally shared.

“Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-to-be,” Juliet wrote on the kind selfie.

Lindsay and her friend Juliet pose for a selfie. Pic credit: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

If anyone was hoping the color of their outfits would give any indication about the baby’s gender, they’re bound to be disappointed. In fact, green and yellow are often used as a gender-neutral color palette, which was likely purposeful to avoid any spoilers leaking online.

Lindsay partners with Peter Thomas Roth for skincare promo

Lindsay has been in the film and television industry for over a decade. In the earlier days of her career, Lindsay became known for her partying ways.

However, in more recent times, it seems Lindsay is settling down and has learned to enjoy the smaller joys in life.

In July 2022, it was revealed that Lindsay had secretly wed her boyfriend, Bader Shammas, and Lindsay has continued to document their lives online.

She also returned to the spotlight with a fun Christmas-themed Netflix movie, Falling For Christmas, released last fall.

With her busy schedule and stepping back into the public eye, Lindsay has been taking her well-being more seriously.

Part of this includes partnering with the skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth.

In a share from late February, Lindsay shared two casual selfies where she looked cozy as could be. The first part of the upload saw Lindsay in a black pajama shirt, and the second found her in front of a tub in a white bathrobe.

For both snaps, Lindsay was sporting under-eye masks. Taking to the post’s caption, Lindsay revealed she had partnered with the brand and found a benefit to the masks.

“Less eye baggage for me this trip thanks to @peterthomasrothofficial 😉 #PTRPartner,” she wrote.

The 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches retail for $75, while the Cucumber De-Tox Hyrda-Gel Eye Patches are slightly more affordable at $55.

Both sets of eye patches are available at Ulta and the official Peter Thomas Roth website.