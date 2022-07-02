Lindsay Lohan secretly married Bader Shammas 

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her birthday and a surprise marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Today will go down in history for actress Lindsay Lohan; it is her 36th birthday, and she announced that she got married.

The actress has been dating financial banker Bader Shammas for two years. Bader last worked at Credit Suisse in the Middle East. As reported by Monsters and Critics, Lindsay and Bader got engaged last November. Lindsay was previously engaged to Russian playboy Egor Tarabasov, but the two never made it down the aisle.

A social media post shared on her Instagram seemingly confirmed the news of Lindsay’s marriage. She praised her new husband in the caption and announced her marriage to fans with a sweet moment.

Lindsay Lohan seemingly got married to Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is no longer a single woman. She shared a photo with her newlywed husband, Bader, for her 10.9 million Instagram followers. The Long Island native, who relocated to Dubai after some tough times in Los Angeles and London, chose her birthday to make the announcement.

Lindsay shared a photo with her husband while the two snuggled for the camera. The actress tagged the financial expert in the cuddly social media post.

Bader does not have a strong social media presence — perhaps that is a good thing for Lindsay.

Lindsay wrote in the caption, “🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖.”

Lindsay’s comments section was full of congratulations on the exciting news and birthday wishes for the special milestone.

Lindsay Lohan is planning a career comeback in 2022

Besides getting married and celebrating her 36th birthday, Lindsay Lohan has planned a significant year. Last year, it was announced that Lindsay would star opposite Chord Overstreet in a Netflix romantic comedy for the holidays.

In November, the same month Lindsay got engaged to Bader, Netflix shared a still of her with Chord on a snowy street, surrounded by festive lights.



The movie, Falling For Christmas, is about a recently engaged heiress with amnesia. The caption for Netflix’s post read, “just lindsay lohan and chord overstreet walkin’ in a winter wonderland while shooting their untitled holiday rom-com thats coming to netflix in 2022…….. nbd.”

The film is in post-production and is slated to be released on the streaming giant later this year.