Post Malone responds to fears he is on drugs, reassures fans: ‘I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my life.’

Post Malone (Austin Richard Post) has responded to speculation among his fans on social media that his recent strange behavior on stage during his ongoing Runaway Tour could be due to substance abuse.

While performing on Friday night in Memphis at FedExForum, the rapper reassured his fans that he was not on drugs. The Wow singer also addressed concerns about his health, saying that he’s never felt better in his life.

He said that his behavior on stage was only part of his performance art and that he was only trying to give his fans his best.

Malone’s manager shared a video of the rapper addressing concerns about his health

Post Malone’s manager, Dre London, took to Instagram to share a video of the rapper reassuring his fans in the middle of the concert. London posted the video with a caption that read:

“Thanks for your concerns! I’m sure I would have let you know if something was wrong! Falling while performing ‘I Fall Apart’ guys.”

The video shows Post Malone pausing during the performance to address the recent rumors about his health and fears that he was abusing drugs.

“I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f***ng felt in my life,” the singer says in the video. “And that’s why I can bust my a** for these shows, and f***ing fall on the floor, and do all that fun s**t.”

He said he appreciated the concern, love, and support from his fans, but added that he was feeling “fantastic.” He said that contrary to widespread rumor and speculation, he was not doing drugs.

“But for anybody that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support,” he continued, “but I feel f*****g fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.”

Fans were expressing fears about Post Malone’s health on Twitter

Monsters and Critics reported that fans began expressing fears about the rapper’s health after he appeared to be behaving strangely and erratically on stage.

Multiple videos that recently surfaced on social media showed Post Malone falling over, writhing and behaving strangely while performing hit songs, such as I Fall Apart and Rockstar.

post malone has been acting strange and inebriated at his shows. ppl are fearing that this behavior is from drugs and alcohol. even if you don’t like post malone pls don’t cheer this on. he clearly needs help and ignoring it only leads to tragedies. remember amy winehouse. pic.twitter.com/8L428HzVQr — ava (@skkwalkrr) March 6, 2020

Guys please, Post Malone has been acting "weird" on stage since a few weeks. I’m not trying to assume anything, but he looks like he’s under drugs. So please, SPREAD THIS VIDEO. We lost too many artists over overdoses. I hope he’s gonna be okay. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NVGfewokn4 — IGO Predicts (@2020thoughts_) March 6, 2020

His behavior sparked speculation on Twitter that he was abusing drugs and alcohol. The speculation took a dark and sinister turn when some Twitter users began predicting the rapper’s death and others said he would die from a drug overdose.

TW/// tarot cards, overdose, potential death i did my own tarot reading and asked the question “will post malone die in march 19?” and wiredly enough i drew these cards of a potential story. here’s the thread of my reading. pic.twitter.com/G5NWtOg1MV pic.twitter.com/t9mnu1OEEQ — allison (@htownbucky) March 6, 2020

Does anyone have a celebrity death pool for 2020? If so, I pick Post Malone. He is NOT looking good rn. — Daniel Navas (@DanielNavas11) March 6, 2020

Malone also talked about his mental health problems during an interview with GQ Style earlier this month.

He told the magazine that he suffered from depression as a teenager and turned to alcohol to help him cope. He also said he was mindful of the risks of self-medication and that he has been avoiding marijuana since he suffered an adverse reaction to it.