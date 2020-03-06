Post Malone isn’t dead, but Austin Richard Post’s fans really are worried about rapper’s health

Post Malone’s fans have been expressing concern about his well-being lately after multiple videos emerged on Twitter showing the 24-year-old rapper behaving erratically on stage during his ongoing Runaway Tour.

Some fans who saw the videos and others who attended the concerts began speculating on Twitter that Post Malone’s behavior was likely due to substance abuse.

Many fans have since taken to Twitter to speculate about the rapper’s well-being and express concerns about his health. Post Malone’s fans are worried about him and many are calling for people to help him.

Some fans suggested that his bizarre behavior could be a veiled “cry for help.”

However, some argued that his on-stage behavior was his usual way of “expressing his art” and that there was nothing to worry about.

The conflicting suggestions sparked a debate on social media.

i’m genuinely concerned for post malone and his well-being right now. pic.twitter.com/7Zso2Mk7N6 — 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗿𝘆𝗻 (@stylesgaga) March 6, 2020

post malone has been acting strange and inebriated at his shows. ppl are fearing that this behavior is from drugs and alcohol. even if you don’t like post malone pls don’t cheer this on. he clearly needs help and ignoring it only leads to tragedies. remember amy winehouse. pic.twitter.com/8L428HzVQr — ava (@skkwalkrr) March 6, 2020

Yo, protect Post Malone man.. I’ve been seeing these videos of him performing where he’s not looking too good. Bro looks like he’s crying out for help on stage.. All I’m saying is I hope he gets the help he needs if he’s hurting. I’d hate to see anything happen to him — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) March 6, 2020

he always behaves like this on tour when he's very into the performance, its just how he expresses art. — twigs (@R9Twigs) March 6, 2020

There’s been a lot of talk about Post Malone’s “death” on social media lately

The conversation on Twitter about Post Malone’s well-being took a bizarre and sinister turn when many began tweeting about his death although the rapper is not dead and there is no evidence that he is suffering from any terminal condition.

Several Twitter users have been speculating about Malone’s supposed imminent death. Some have been posting predictions about his death, while others are saying he will die from a drug overdose.

TW/// tarot cards, overdose, potential death i did my own tarot reading and asked the question “will post malone die in march 19?” and wiredly enough i drew these cards of a potential story. here’s the thread of my reading. pic.twitter.com/G5NWtOg1MV pic.twitter.com/t9mnu1OEEQ — allison (@htownbucky) March 6, 2020

Post Malone gon be the next big death in the music Industry — WARp (@Yung_p0z) March 5, 2020

Does anyone have a celebrity death pool for 2020? If so, I pick Post Malone. He is NOT looking good rn. — Daniel Navas (@DanielNavas11) March 6, 2020

The sinister online speculation about Malone’s death upset some of his fans and sparked a backlash from them.

i just saw a post where someone is predicting post malone’s death. im not ok with ppl manifesting this shit wtf — 𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔵 (@imalexconner) March 6, 2020

I CAN NOT STRESS THIS ENOUGH, PLEASE STOP SPEAKING NEGATIVITY INTO AUSTIN’S LIFE. THE POWER OF THE TONGUE IS REAL, STOP SPEAKING FUCKING DEATH ON POSTY DO NOT SPEAK THAT SHIT INTO THE UNIVERSE! Nothing but positivity for our baby Post Malone. ❤️⚔️ @PostMalone @rriproarin — 𖤐mahagony𖤐 (@mahagonytiara) March 6, 2020

I just saw this video of Post Malone on tik tok n somebody said he’s gonna OD on the 19th bro I’m sad people out here predicting postys death — Jaden Freel (@JadenFreel) March 6, 2020

Post Malone has spoken about his mental health problems

Post Malone opened up about his mental health problems in a recent interview with GQ Style.

He revealed that he suffered from depression when he was in middle school and high school and that he unsuccessfully tried using alcohol to cope. Post also added that he did not believe that his mental health issues were anybody’s fault and that it might have been the result of a predisposition.

He went on to say that he was aware of the risks of self-medication after the deaths of some of his peers in the music profession, including Amy Winehouse, Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and Juice WRLD.

But when asked whether he was seeking help, he said he was trying but that he was having difficulty.

Malone was the subject of a death hoax back in 2018

Many took to Twitter back 2018 to spread rumors that Malone died when a private jet carrying him crashed soon after taking off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. He was traveling to Luton Aiport in London to perform in the Reading & Leeds Festivals.

The rumors continued to circulate on social media after Malone’s plane landed safely at Stewart International Airport in New York. The plane was forced to land due to an emergency.

Malone appeared to have been shocked by the death rumors on social media and he later said he couldn’t believe that so many people would wish death upon him.