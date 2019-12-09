Juice Wrld death: Video shows rapper’s final moments before tragic passing

Juice Wrld died yesterday, December 8th, in Chicago after having a suspected seizure at the city’s Midway international airport. The 21-year-old, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two videos have emerged which allegedly show Juice Wrld on a private plane. In one, they appear to be moments away from landing in Chicago, and the other looks like it was shot while on the tarmac.

In both videos, Juice Wrld is seen with other unnamed passengers. They all seem in high spirits and appear to be laughing and joking with each other.

The videos were posted to Twitter by DJ Akademiks, a Jamaican rapper, who was traveling with Juice Wrld from California to Chicago. DJ Akademiks revealed the videos to his 1.2 million followers last night shortly after the Chicagoans’ death.

DJ Akademics pointed out that Juice Wrld “was in high spirits and looked happy.”

This was Juice Wrld as he got on the plane that took him to Chicago last night. He was in high spirits and looked happy. pic.twitter.com/JBsuybaC9O — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019

More footage of Juice Wrld on his private jet which was headed to Chicago. Seems like everything was good and everyone including him was in high spirits until he landed. 😢 pic.twitter.com/ayDP0LXyeW — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019

DJ Akademiks also posted the videos to his 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Juice Wrld’s last word to fans allegedly came at a concert in Melbourne. Rather chillingly, he said: “I love y’all more than life itself.”

The rapper was walking through the airport when witnesses said he started having a seizure and was seen bleeding from his mouth before paramedics arrived.

Tributes to the rapper came pouring in quickly, with many referring to Juice Wrld as a “young legend.” Other rappers heaped on the praise for Juice Wrld.

Young legends https://t.co/f8AZ8BOONI — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 8, 2019

Love you juicewrld I mean that glad u off this fake ass earth with these fake ass people you better then them u in heaven now!! Can’t wait to make music with u up there legend ! You changed the world for the new generation love you brother ! Ima go hard for you! – Lil b — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 8, 2019

Juice Wrld was perhaps best known for the singles Lucid Dreams, Legends, and All Girls Are The Same. He recently won Top New Artist at the Billboard Awards.

The exact cause of death has been disputed with some reports suggesting he had a seizure and others, a cardiac arrest. An autopsy is scheduled.