Post Malone gives ‘dad life’ update as health rumors swirl about weight loss

Post Malone has addressed the recent concerns about his use of drugs and noticeable weight loss.

The rap superstar denied that he is on drugs and gave his fans an update about his lifestyle changes after becoming a father.

In June last year, the 27-year-old revealed that he welcomed a daughter during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

In an Instagram post, Malone shared a selfie and released a long statement clearing the air.

He wrote, “i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage.”

He continued, “i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

The rapper said he plans to kick his cigarette habit and give up alcohol and joked that he is a “patient man.”

Malone also thanked his fans and revealed that he has been working on new music.

The rapper’s statement seemingly confirms a TMZ report back in February that said Malone has been working out and following a strict diet. As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Malone also denied that he was on drugs in 2020.

Post Malone makes RIAA history with the most Diamond-certified records

Malone is far from done with his music career at 27 and he has already had an astonishing record-breaking achievement.

The rapper-singer has now become the artist with the most RIAA Diamond-certified singles.

With the records Circles, Better Now, and I Fall Apart, the rapper has eight Diamond records in total, beating the previous record owned by Bruno Mars, who has six.

RIAA Diamond certification is rewarded to singles that accumulated 10 million certified units sold.

To celebrate the achievement, he released his first compilation album, The Diamond Collection.

Post Malone revealed the most cigarettes he’s smoked in a day

In an interview with the Full Send Podcast, Malone revealed that he smokes 40 to 45 cigarettes per day.

He was then asked for the most amount of cigarettes he’s smoked in one day, to which he responded: “Probably like 80?”

The rapper said he used to smoke in bed but now has a “special zone” in his home with a PC where he plays games and smokes.

Malone admitted that his habit has affected his voice and he referenced Johnny Cash who smoked his whole life and “sounded cool.”