Pooh Shiesty’s brother Tee Da P dies from brain cancer

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty’s brother Tee Da P has reportedly died, according to multiple sources.

False rumors and early reports claimed that his brother was shot and killed; however, Tee Da P died from brain cancer, reports No Jumper.

Pooh and his family were aware of Tee Da P’s illness. On his debut commercial project Shiesty Season, which was released last month, the 21-year-old rapper reveals that his brother is sick in the song No Chorus.

“On God, I shed a tear every time I think ’bout Tee Da P. But no, I won’t display my feelings, that’s another side of me. How soon I make it, that s**t happen, man, this s**t feel make-believe man ever since then, I ain’t been happy and I got all of this cheese.”

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., abruptly canceled a show citing a family emergency. His father’s record label Mob Tie Global released a statement on their Instagram page about Shiesty’s canceled shows due to his brother’s death.

“ABOUT THE SHOWS IN COLUMBIA SC AND SAVANNAH CA WE HAD A FAMILY EMERGENCY SO WE COULDN’T MAKE IT LAST NITE BUT WE COT Y’ALL IT WASN’T ON THE PROMOTER WE WILL KEEP YOU UPDATED ON A NEW DATE.”

Shiesty was introduced to music by his father, a former rapper named Mob Boss. The 1017 recording artist has his own record label, Choppa Gang Entertainment, and was self-releasing music videos on YouTube before becoming a local sensation in Memphis.

Pooh Shiesty is currently signed to Atlantic Records and Gucci Mane’s record label 1017 Records. The Memphis rapper collaborated with Gucci on the song Still Remember and worked with Lil Baby street single Monday to Sunday.

Pooh will continue his rise in 2020 with the hit single Back in Blood featuring Chicago superstar rapper Lil Durk.

Why was Pooh Shiesty arrested?

Shiesty was involved in a shooting incident in October 2020 in Bay Harbour Islands. The Memphis rap artist was arrested and booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on Oct. 13, 2020.

He was hit with several charges, including armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft.

He was later released on a $30,000 bond.

Footage emerged from the incident allegedly showing the rapper in a green McLaren sports car, according to XXL Magazine.

