Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: What is the condition Keke Palmer revealed she has?

Keke Palmer (Lauren Keyana Palmer) revealed she was diagnosed with a medical condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The actress and singer shared the information with her more than 10 million Instagram followers yesterday.

Palmer posted multiple selfies that showed dark acne blisters on her face. She revealed she had suffered from polycystic ovary syndrome for her “entire life,” but she was not properly diagnosed until recently.

“Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me, my platform has always been used for things much greater than me,” Keke wrote.

“Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea,” she continued. “My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed.”

She explained that she tried several recommendations before she was diagnosed, including Accutane (Isotretinoin) and changes to her diet. Her efforts were not successful.

She consulted doctors and took several tests but didn’t receive a proper diagnosis for her condition. She finally researched on her own, and it was her findings that helped doctors diagnose her condition.

“I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis,” Palmer wrote. “I’m not saying trust Web MD for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves.”

“Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too. I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either,” she concluded.

Keke Palmer is a famous actress and singer

Keke Palmer is an actress known for playing Akeelah in Akeelah and the Bee (2006). She played Nikki Grady in Madea’s Family Reunion, voiced Peaches in the Ice Age film series, and Jasmine Plummer in The Longshots.

She has appeared on many TV shows, including Degrassi: The Next Generation, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Scream, and the sitcom True Jackson, VP.

She has won several nominations, awards, accolades for her acting roles, including a Chicago Film Critics Association Awards nomination for her role in Akeelah and the Bee. She won a Young Artist Award for her role in Akeelah and the Bee.

She received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her role in The Wool Cap.

Keke Palmer is also an accomplished singer. She released her debut album, So Uncool, in 2007.

What is polycystic ovary syndrome?

According to the Mayo Clinic, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age.

Patients have high levels of the male hormone androgen, infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods, and follicles (small collections of fluid) in their ovaries.

Patients also experience disruptions of normal ovulation.

Although the cause of the condition is unknown, early diagnosis helps in the management of the condition. Weight loss helps reduce the risk of long-term complications, such as heart diseased and type 2 diabetes.

