PnB Rock’s girlfriend says he saved her life before he was murdered

PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang has spoken out about witnessing the father of her child being murdered.

She revealed that his quick thinking saved her life in an emotional tribute.

The rapper and singer, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was fatally shot and robbed while dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles. He was 30.

It was initially suspected that Sibounheuang’s Instagram post which geo-tagged their location played a role in the robbery gone wrong.

She was cleared after the LAPD named a suspect who saw the couple walk into the restaurant in Los Angeles.

A family of three has been arrested during the ongoing investigation into Rock’s tragic death.

Sibounheuang’s statement paying tribute to PnB Rock sheds new light into the rapper’s final moments leading to the tragic robbery and murder.

Stephanie Sibounheuang says PnB Rock threw her under a table to save her life

Stephanie shared a touching video, capturing moments she shared with PnB Rock and their daughter. In the caption, she gave her account of what happened on September 12, 2022, and how he saved her life.

“My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this,” she wrote.

She wrote about the harrowing experience of watching her boyfriend fight for his life after being shot.

Sibounheuang said that she was not allowed to get in the ambulance that took Rock to the hospital and had her possessions taken away from her by responding officers at the scene.

She added that the police interrogated her throughout the night and she was not informed whether the late rapper survived the shooting.

“…to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was,” she wrote.

Stephanie praised Rock for changing his life and enjoying their relationship which was tragically cut short.

“My last day with u. I told you ‘I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate’” she wrote in the caption.

A father and son duo are suspected of PnB Rock’s murder

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, a man named Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were arrested and have been charged with murder, robbery, and conspiracy in the shooting death of the Philadelphia rapper last month.

The shooting was reportedly caught on video but it has not been released to the public.

A third defendant, Shauntel Trone, who is believed to be the alleged shooter’s stepmother, was also arrested in connection with the murder and was charged as an accessory.