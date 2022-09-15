PnB Rock: Girlfriend’s Instagram post may have played role in his death, LAPD says

PnB Rock announced a musical comeback with a new single just weeks before his tragic murder. Pic credit: PnB Rock/YouTube

An Instagram post may have led robbers to PnB Rock’s location as he dined at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles on what would be his last meal, according to police.

The tragic death of the Hip-Hop crooner has led to numerous tributes, with some placing the blame on his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, for geo-tagging their location on an Instagram post.

As reported on Monsters and Critics, the rapper/singer, whose legal name was Rakim Allen, was shot multiple times and robbed of his belongings as he lay dying.

While some witnesses came to his aid, one individual chose to record his last moments. A graphic video of the 30-year-old in a pool of his blood fighting for his life leaked onto social media and was widely condemned.

The brazen slaying of the beloved rapper came a little over a week after he spoke about the frequent robberies of rap artists in Los Angeles and his decision to move cautiously around the city.

Investigators believe the motive for the robbery and murder of the late PnB Rock was for jewelry.

A robber descended on PnB Rock shortly after his girlfriend posted their location, per LAPD

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said they believe the Instagram post from his girlfriend may have tipped off the criminal to the rapper’s whereabouts.

“The target [had] expensive jewelry, property that he had on his person. We believe this senseless murder occurred following a posting on Instagram or social media,” he said to CBS Los Angeles, continuing, “The posting of that may have led to these individuals learning where he was at and going there specifically with the intention of robbing him because he’s known in the social media circles as frequently possessing very expensive jewelry and property of great value.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Moore added Rock’s girlfriend is cooperating with the LAPD and should not be blamed for the rapper’s tragic death.

Moore also said, “bad guys, if you will,” monitor and track the social media posting of celebrities to burglarize the homes of the wealthy while they are not home. They know of incidents that have occurred due to social media postings.

Rock shared an Instagram Story on his way to Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles, where he wore several large diamond chains. In the video circulating after he was shot, he was wearing the same clothes with the jewelry missing from his neck.

Nicki Minaj and Kodak Black speak out about

PnB Rock’s girlfriend faced a barrage of online criticism after it emerged her Instagram post may have played a role in the rapper’s death — and not only from members of the public.

While grieving the death of his musical collaborator, rapper Kodak Black crudely suggested in an Instagram Story that PnB’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, “might as well kill herself,” according to The Daily Beast.

On the other hand, Nicki Minaj referenced Pop Smoke’s tragic death while questioning why Sibounheuang would geo-tag their location.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊,” Minaj wrote in a tweet.

Pic credit: @NICKIMINAJ/Twitter

Rap sensation Pop Smoke, who was killed in a home invasion in 2020, was targeted not long after he shared photos on his social media of gifts he had received, with one revealing the full address of his residence.