Stephanie Sibounheuang: Who is PnB Rock’s girlfriend?

Stephanie Sibounheuang, PnB Rock’s girlfriend, was with him when he was shot and killed during a daylight robbery yesterday.

The fashion designer and model had been dating PnB, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, for several years, and was the mother of his two-year-old daughter Xuri Lee.

Her Instagram account was deactivated in the wake of his tragic death, after people on the internet started blaming Stephanie for playing an unintentional role in the rapper’s shooting.

It came after she posted the couple’s location on her Instagram Stories, showing that they were at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles — the restaurant where the rapper was killed minutes later in a suspected robbery.

The issue prompted a fierce debate on Twitter, with several big names weighing in on whether they thought showing the rapper’s location on social media could have played a role in his death.

“I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG,” said Cardi B.

“He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

However, Nicki Minaj took a different view.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” she said. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

Pop Smoke’s death in February 2020 also saw him killed in an armed robbery. It was suggested at the time that the people who killed him may have been able to find out his address after he unwittingly revealed it on Instagram.

Stephanie has big following of her own

Stephanie is a popular designer and model, who founded clothing line Yi Minx as well as online store Angel Energy, which sells clothing on its website and promotes wellness products on its Instagram.

The model had more than 680,000 followers on Instagram before her account was deactivated in the wake of PnB Rock’s death.

Stephanie and the rapper were arrested together on drugs charges in Philadelphia back in January 2019. She also reportedly had previous arrests for alleged marijuana possession.

As well as sharing their daughter, Xuri Lee, PnB Rock also had an eight-year-old daughter, Milan Allen, from a previous partner.