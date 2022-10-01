PnB Rock’s final moments detailed in court documents

PnB Rock’s murder sparked a conversation about Hip Hop culture and the numerous artists killed via homicide. Pic credit: PnB Rock/YouTube

Court documents have revealed the harrowing details of rap sensation PnB Rock’s brazen murder at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant last month.

A family of three has been arrested and charged in the killing of the 30-year-old Philadelphia native.

Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday after his 17-year-old son was arrested earlier this week in Lawndale, California, on Tuesday.

Both of them were charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to law enforcement.

Trone’s wife, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested in connection to PnB Rock’s death and charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends, and most importantly, his family,” District Attorney Gascón said, continuing: “The accused individuals’ alleged actions, in this case, were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.

PnB Rock was shot in the chest before being shot twice more in the back

PnB Rock was murdered as he dined at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles during sociable hours.

Gruesome footage emerged of the late rapper fighting for his life in a pool of his blood after his expensive jewelry had been taken from his fatally wounded body.

Per Fox 11 Los Angeles, court documents revealed that the LAPD suspects Freddie Trone’s 17-year-old son was the gunman.

The teenager allegedly entered the restaurant before heading directly to the PnB Rock’s table demanding his jewelry.

“Give me all of your jewelry now!” the teen was allegedly heard saying.

He then shot PnB, real name Rakim Allen, in the chest, and after he fell to the ground, prosecutors say the alleged killer put two more bullets in his back.

The suspect then turned the gun on PnB’s girlfriend, demanding her jewels as well, saying: “Show me your hands, give me that — right now. I swear to God! I shoot you in the head!”

She reportedly complied before he turned by to the mortally wounded rap star taking his chain, watch, and rings from his fingers.

A fourth suspect suggests that Stephanie Sibounheuang’s Instagram post did not lead robbers to the restaurant

After details emerged that PnB Rock’s girlfriend and mother of one of his daughters, Stephanie Sibounheuang shared their location on Instagram, many on social media blamed her for his death.

However, it has now emerged that the LAPD is looking for a fourth suspect who allegedly saw Rock and his girlfriend enter the restaurant.

Court documents say that the man, who has not been identified, waited outside the restaurant until Freddie Lee Trone arrived, and the pair had a conversation.

The suspect reportedly left and came back with his teenage son, who was armed with a loaded gun.

Trone allegedly dropped his son near the restaurant before the crime before driving back to Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to pick him up after the robbery and murder.

The teen reportedly got rid of his shoes and shirt before the pair of suspects returned to their home.

The investigation into the murder of PnB Rock is still ongoing and court documents make no mention of the Instagram post.