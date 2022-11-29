PLL stars Lucy Hale and Sasha Pieterse reunite after ‘years’

Lucy Hale and Sasha Pieterse reunited for a Pretty Little Liars hangout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lucy Hale and Sasha Pieterse appeared to be having a good time while enjoying a mini Pretty Little Liars reunion together.

The pair, who starred in the hit show alongside fellow actresses Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, and Ashley Benson, looked fresh-faced and beautiful as they squeezed in some quality time before the mad rush of the Christmas season strikes.

Lucy, 33, and Sasha, 26, snuggled in close for a beaming side-hug as they snapped a picture– both actresses dazzling with their seemingly-ageless beauty.

Leaving her shoulder-length, dark locks down, Lucy glowed as she gave a closed-mouth grin, her complexion smooth and creamy with barely-there hints of eyeshadow and gloss decorating her flawless visage.

A fuzzy, tan coat was wrapped around her torso and a hint of a gold necklace could just be made out above the collar.

For her part, Sasha was equally radiant as she appeared to go completely makeup-free save for some sweeps of mascara on her lashes.

A black puffer jacket adorned Sasha’s upper body and an Adidas baseball cap perched on her head, leaving her blonde hair to dangle loosely underneath.

Posted to her personal Instagram page, Lucy captioned the snap, “it’s been years since ive had a [Sasha Pieterse] fix. she’s as wonderful as ever 🤍.”

Lucy Hale discusses issues with acne during Pretty Little Liars filming

While Lucy and her counterpart pal both looked immaculate in their snap, the actress has opened up in the past about her struggles with acne.

As reported by Monsters and Critics earlier this year, Lucy got candid about her breakouts during the time of filming Pretty Little Liars.

Sometimes her blemishes were so bad she suffered from emotional breakdowns behind-the-scenes. Lucy shared that the production crew often relied on special tools to make her face seem blemish free.

“There were tears. There were days when I didn’t want to be in front of a camera,” Lucy said.

“I remember vividly one day we were filming Pretty Little Liars- and the show’s called Pretty Little Liars, so they wanted us to look a certain way- we had to specially light my skin to reflect in a different way so you wouldn’t see my acne. I remember being just so embarrassed and mortified.”

Although the experience at the time may have been stressful, Lucy said battling acne in front of the cameras taught her better approaches to skincare.

Lucy Hale talks about her skincare routine following her early-20s acne

Speaking with Glamour, Lucy shared some of her skincare secrets, telling the magazine that she learned to treat her face with more care and less aggression.

She also admitted that before struggling with acne, she did not know that her skin-type required fewer drying products than others.

“I wanted to use everything, so I’d just use all the products, not knowing I was going to have a reaction. Now I know I have combination skin, which is oily in some parts and dry in some parts, and that’s what leads to the breakouts.”

After doing some digging into why her skin was having issues, Lucy said she began following a stricter, gentler ritual to care for her face, relying on Almay’s Clear Complexion Foundation for her makeup.

In terms of cleansing and nurturing her skin, Lucy said she employs the use of hydro facials, cryo balls, humidifiers, and hyaluronic acid, adding that she also starts each day by mixing some Activated You Morning Complete powder into water to get her insides off to a clean start.