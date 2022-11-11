Ashley Benson sizzled as she introduced her self-titled fragrance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ashley Benson can’t wait to share her latest business endeavor with her fans.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram to tease her new fragrance brand ASH by Ashley Benson. She hyped up its upcoming debut with a sizzling photo shoot.

For the photo, Benson posed with a fragrance bottle on the ground next to her. There was a reddish haze in the picture that accentuated the deep red color of the perfume bottle.

Benson sat on the ground next to the bottle, leaning on one hand while her other hand twirled her blond hair. She smoldered at the camera, and a ray of light highlighted her bluish-gray eyes.

She donned a glittering black blazer with matching black pants for the occasion. Benson wore the blazer opened over a black undone bow tie.

She also added to the photo’s red theme with her bright red fingernail polish.

Ashley Benson prepares to launch fragrance

The photo indicated that Benson is getting closer to launching her fragrance. In the caption, she revealed that she has spent two years making it a reality.

While she didn’t give a date, her excitement as she dubbed the fragrance her “little baby” suggested that it may be here soon.

Benson first announced the new venture on November 2, 2022. She announced it with a short montage of herself posing with her fragrance.

The video ended with a caption, “Awaken Your Senses.” Benson provided no further details other than that the fragrance was “coming soon.”

She also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her ASH photoshoot. In the caption, Benson urged her followers to sign up for updates from her website.

Even though the details are vague, Benson’s excitement and promotions make the fragrance more intriguing.

Benson recently partnered with Thomas Ashbourne

Benson’s fragrance won’t be the first production that she has launched. She recently teamed up with Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson to create a cocktail in collaboration with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits.

Together, they came up with the idea for the Margalicious Margarita, a ready-to-drink cocktail. Hudgens explained to People that they came up with the idea because of how much fun they had going to Mexican restaurants together.

All three women have been working to promote the brand and celebrate its launch.

Benson and Hudgens even united for a meet and greet in Las Vegas, Nevada, to sign bottles of their cocktail.

Benson, Hudgens, and Dawson are all best friends and have been connected through their careers for years. It remains to be seen what other endorsements of their cocktail they might do together.

Between ASH and Margalicious Margaritas, Benson may soon have two successful product lines to her name.