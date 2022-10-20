She’s currently collaborating with a brand called Beis, which caters to customers who are interested in designer labels and more upscale items without necessarily breaking the bank. They offer a variety of items that are chic, trendy, and entirely functional for a more affordable price.

Her latest promotional shot is a must-see based on her gorgeous looks and undeniable sophistication.

Shay Mitchell looksfantasticg in a miniskirt

Shay has legs for days, and she proved that in the lovely white miniskirt she wore in her promotional picture for Beis. The sexy miniskirt was covered in ruched material in the front that bunched up over her thighs, revealing a little extra skin.

On top, she wore an unbuttoned jacket in a pale blue color with two large pockets on both sides. Since the black buttons in the front of her jacket were left undone, the outfit showed off some of her bare midriff.

On her feet, Shay wore a pair of laced-up blue wedges with straps crossed over her ankles. On both arms, she had several purses and bags in tow ranging in color from green to cream and animal print.

Her purse selection was beyond impressive. Her makeup looked dazzling behind a few strands of hair covering her face, adding an edgier look to her appearance.

Shay Mitchell looks classy and green

Green is a color that suits Shay well. In a separate photo she posted this fall, she wore a green two-piece suit that absolutely stunned.

The green blazer was left unbuttoned in a jaw-dropping way, showing off tons of skin. The green pencil skirt she wore underneath was thigh-skimming and showed off her tanned and toned legs.

Around her neck, Shay wore a white accessory that could pass for an eccentric-looking scarf. The black buttons on the front of the blazer elegantly lined both sides.

She wore her dark black hair slicked back and kept it completely away from her face. She wore a gorgeous faceful of makeup that included eyeshadow and a light and neutral lipstick.