Pierce Brosnan looks dapper for dinner with wife Keely

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan enjoy a dinner date with a friend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark Media

Pierce Brosnan is looking quite dapper alongside his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, for a trip to Lucky’s in Malibu, where they enjoyed dinner with a friend.

For their evening out, Brosnan kept his look simple in head-to-toe black. Keely also went for a monochromatic black look, twinning alongside her husband of 20 years.

This latest Pierce Brosnan sighting comes as the 69-year-old actor is finishing up and just getting started on several projects, including his role as Dr. Fate in the highly anticipated and Dwayne Johnson-led comic book adaptation of Black Adam, which will be released in theaters later this year.

Pierce Brosnan, who was rumored to be joining the cast of The Witcher last year, gets even more handsome as the years go by and photos from his Friday night dinner are proof.

The James Bond actor kept his look simple yet sophisticated, wearing a black button-up shirt under an open black jacket.

He wore black slacks and dress shoes, topping off his look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Pierce Brosnan keeps a low profile in black for dinner in Malibu. Pic credit: Backgrid

Brosnan still stood out though, melting hearts with his megawatt smile as he seemed to be goofing around in the parking lot with the couple’s friend, who had accompanied them to dinner at Lucky’s in Malibu.

Pierce Brosnan gets playful in the parking lot as he greets a friend for dinner. Pic credit: Backgrid

Brosnan’s longtime wife, Keely Shaye Smith, took her time getting out of the car while he greeted their friend.

Keely Shaye Smith in Malibu for dinner with husband, Pierce Brosnan, at Lucky’s. Pic credit: Backgrid

Pierce Brosnan is Dr. Fate in Black Adam

Get ready to see Pierce Brosnan on the big screen again soon as he plays Dr. Fate in the upcoming Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson-led film will be released in theaters on October 21.

The Hollywood icon will be popping up on screens quite a bit in the near future as he has six other projects coming up with The Out-Law, a Happy Madison production, and Fast Charlie in post-production now and is scheduled to premiere in March 2023.

Last week, Brosnan shared a photo after wrapping filming for Fast Charlie, writing, “Thank you Bron and Rick for making Fast Charlie an experience I will always cherish.”