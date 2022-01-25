Peter Dinklage puts Disney on blast for the representation of dwarfs in the new live-action remake of Snow White

Peter Dinklage went on a profanity-ridden rant about the new Snow White film, saying its representation of dwarfs is wrong. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Peter Dinklage is expressing his thoughts about the new Disney remake of Snow White and the actor isn’t holding back.

Peter said Disney should have been more progressive with the roles of the dwarfs

The Game of Thrones actor, 52, who is known for speaking his mind, went on a profanity-ridden rant about the issues he sees with the film, blasting Disney for not updating the dwarfs to meet current-day standards of ethical representation.

Peter spoke with Marc Maron for his WTF podcast this week and the actor did not censor himself when discussing the idea of ‘wokeness’ in Hollywood movies.

“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on, I gotta say, from being somebody who’s a little bit unique,” Peter shared.

“It’s very progressive to cast a, you know, literally no offense to anyone, but I was taken aback by the…they’re very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” he said.

Peter added that Disney should take a “step back” and examine their approach to the characters to ensure that nothing disparaging was coming across in regards to real people born with dwarfism, such as himself.

Outspoken about wanting to change Hollywood’s perception of what a leading man can look like, Peter continued telling Marc that it “makes no sense” to be “progressive in one way but you’re still making that f**ing backward story of the seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f**k.”

Disney responds to Peter’s attack on Snow White

The story of Snow White dates all the way back to the 1812 fairytale written by the Brothers Grimm in their infamous collection of stories, which include the original telling of Cinderella, a tale that is quite gruesome compared to the films people are familiar with today.

As reported by the Independent, the story of Snow can also be found in other cultures across the world, with the dwarfs ranging in depictions from clumsy and stupid to being robbers who dwell in a cave.

In an exclusive report published by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has responded to the accusations laid out by Peter, saying that the company will be looking into the portrayal of the dwarfs.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” said a spokesperson for Disney.

The Hollywood Reporter also said that Disney assured them that cultural consultants would be employed on set to further ensure that all cultures and physical conditions would be accurately and respectfully portrayed.

With a lengthy three years of pre-production already behind them, Disney now may see an even longer wait until Snow White can be released while they deal with the current backlash against the film.