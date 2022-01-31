Peter Dinklage faces backlash from other famous dwarfs over Snow White criticism

Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

Peter Dinklage has become very outspoken about the upcoming production of a new Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs movie.

After his comments, Disney made some changes to the movie and now some other actors are not happy about it.

Dinklage’s complaint was about the depiction of the dwarfs in the story.

Peter Dinklage not happy about Snow White movie

Peter Dinklage slammed the upcoming Snow White movie for its depiction of little people.

On Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Dinklage said, “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me,” he continued.

“You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f**king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together? What the f**k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

Disney listened to Dinklage’s complaints.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a statement to The Hollywood Reporter read.

Peter Dinklage facing backlash from fellow actors

This seems good because it means that Disney is trying to fix an obvious insulting portrayal of dwarfism.

However, Dinklage’s fellow dwarf actors are not happy.

“It makes me so sick to my stomach to think that there are seven roles for dwarfs that can’t get normal acting roles, or very few and far between roles, and now they are gone because of this guy,” actor Dylan Postl told Daily Mail.

Dylan Postl made his name originally working for WWE where he played a Leprechaun called Hornswoggle. He also took a role in a new Leprechaun movie and also appeared in The Muppets.

“Peter Dinklage is the biggest dwarf actor probably of all time but it doesn’t make him king dwarf,” Postl said. “When he was cast as a little person role in Lord of the Rings or in Game of Thrones or in Elf or this that or the other thing, those checks cashed just fine.”

Postl said Snow White is a fairy tale and dwarves are part of the focus.

There are other dwarf actors who would love the opportunity.

“I know me and six other little people who would love this role. Disney – call me,” Jeff Brooks, a 62-year-old actor from Dallas, told the site. “This would be a dream role for me. I am begging for one.”