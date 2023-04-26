Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig won’t include Kim Kardashian jokes

Pete Davidson left the cast of SNL last season, but he didn’t stay away for long.

The controversial comedian is set to take the stage as a first-time host on Saturday Night Live.

The Staten Island native joins musical guest, Lil Uzi Vert, hosting the May 6 episode of the sketch comedy show.

Pete spent his formative years on SNL, joining the cast in 2014 and spending eight illustrious years as comic relief.

But fans expecting jokes about Pete’s infamous last relationship may be disappointed.

According to sources, Pete doesn’t plan on discussing his whirlwind Kim Kardashian romance.

Pete Davidson won’t make Kim Kardashian jokes on SNL

Pete is no stranger to controversy, but if reports are true — he is about to make another unexpected move.

According to Page Six, Pete is “being a gentleman” on SNL.

For Pete, that entails not mentioning Kim during his upcoming hosting gig.

The source said that because Kim and Pete decided to “drop everything and move on,” Pete will not reference his former lover.

This move is surprising, considering Pete and Kim reportedly hit it off last season when the reality star was the host. Kim and Pete were seemingly attached at the hip from the moment they shared the SNL stage. Although the romance fizzled out last summer, the impact on pop culture lives on — just not in Pete’s SNL monologue.

While some may argue that humor should know no boundaries, it would be refreshing to witness a comedian exercise restraint. Especially since Kim is one of the most famous faces in the world, and jokes about their romance are pretty much expected.

Additionally, Pete’s decision reportedly involves respect for Kim’s image.

The source continued, “[He’s respecting the fact] her team is so protective of her image and it was so volatile from Kanye’s side.”

While it sounds as though the Page Six source is closely connected to Kim, time will tell if Pete decides to stick to his “gentlemanly” ways.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s hot and heavy romance

Kim and Pete’s whirlwind romance took the entertainment world by storm. After meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live, the couple quickly developed a connection, unveiling a short-lived but highly publicized relationship.

The unexpected pairing of the reality TV star and the comedian captured the attention of fans and media alike. Pete even got the initials of Kim’s children tattooed on his body.

Unfortunately, the relationship ended as quickly as it began, with neither party elaborating on the breakup.

Viewers can tune into SNL on May 6 to see if the former couple’s radio silence prevails.