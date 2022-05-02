Paulina Porizkova calls out age-shaming troll with scathing message and another bikini pic

Paulina Porizkova hit back at an internet troll, posting a screenshot of a negative comment alongside another triumphant bikini shot. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Paulina Porizkova isn’t letting any internet trolls bring her down!

The former supermodel, 57, recently called out a body-shamer online, sharing a shot of the screen-grab in which a follower scathingly picked on the beauty for sharing bikini pictures despite her “old age.”

Even though Paulina has continued to gain notoriety for gracefully embracing aging and even sharing revealing photos of herself, there are still those out there who seem to feel the need to put her down.

Paulina hit back at internet troll who body-shamed her

Paulina shared a blistering caption regarding the troll, who had posted a comment saying the model must be “in so much pain to keep posting bikini pictures at [her] age.”

The beauty replied to the negative feedback with the poise that she has been known to display, often sharing comparisons of herself with and without filters to decry beauty standards. Her interpretation of the hater’s comment has left fans feeling a renewed sense of wonderment towards Paulina.

“I get comments like these every time I post a photo of my body. This is the ageist shaming that sets my teeth on edge. Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly. People who believe prettiness equals beauty do not understand beauty,” Paulina shared.

“To perceive beauty you have to be able to SEE,” she continued. “This is why I believe we get more beautiful with age. We have earned our beauty, we understand what it is, and we can see it so much better. There is no such thing as ugly and old. Only shortsighted and ignorant.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Fans rallied behind Paulina after she shared the hate comment

The model was undoubtedly left feeling a little better after reading the multitude of positive comments from most of her fans regarding her share, with many reveling in her beauty and proclaiming they hope to look as good as she does when they are her age.

“It’s only ugly to denigrate someone for feeling beautiful. ❤️” one follower penned in support.

Pic credit: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Others echoed the sentiment, adding, “Gosh if you’re old and ugly it doesn’t leave much hope for us! I hope you’re enjoying your beauty and foxiness – and you’re still only 57!!!” and “If this is OLD & UGLY, sign me up!! Clearly someone welling in a pool of pain. It’s quite sad actually. Keep doing you. ❤️u P!”

Paulina recently wrapped filming of the new Survivor-esque series Beyond the Edge with fellow celebs Jodie Sweetin and Colton Underwood, among others.