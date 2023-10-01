Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany dines with Taylor Swift amid Travis Kelce romance rumors

With rumors swirling about a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance, the superstar singer might also be bonding with the quarterback’s wife.

Brittany Mahomes, 28, is well known by many Kansas City Chiefs and NFL fans as the super-supportive wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ next game in New York, Swift headed out for dinner with a group of friends, which included Brittany as part of the crew.

Also part of Swift’s entourage were actresses, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, as they went to an Italian hotspot in New York City.

Swift and Mahomes’ sighting in NYC comes as speculation continues about Swift and Kelce dating based on recent events.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

That includes Swift attending the Chiefs’ home game victory over the Chicago Bears last Sunday and will likely include Swift showing up for their upcoming game.

Brittany Mahomes joins Taylor Swift and friends for NYC dinner

Based on a TMZ report, Swift stepped out Saturday evening with friends to have dinner at Emilio’s Ballato in NYC. The singer showed up first with Lively, while Turner and Mahomes joined them a bit later.

While Swift has reportedly become close with Turner since the actress’s divorce from Joe Jonas, her connection with Mahomes is more recent.

The Shake It Off singer met Mahomes, among others from the Chiefs organization, and their families last Sunday in Kansas City. The Chiefs thrashed the visiting Bears 41-10, with Kelce receiving one of the touchdown passes in the win from Patrick Mahomes.

Swift was seen watching the game from Kelce’s VIP suite and was seated next to the NFL star’s mother. Footage went viral, which showed her celebrating after Kelce scored his touchdown.

Kelce gave a shout-out to the singer, whom he might now be in a relationship with, following her visit to see him play.

After the game, Swift and Kelce were seen walking together in another viral video. They’d later attend an afterparty, with some of Kelce’s teammates also there.

It appeared that Swift and Kelce got quite cozy at one point. After having a shot together, a photo TMZ shared showed the singer with her arm draped around the Chiefs’ star.

Swift is expected to attend her second-straight Chiefs game for Kelce

While the focus of the Chiefs is likely on defending their championship, much of the spotlight has been on Kelce and Swift’s rumored romance. Based on reports, Swift will be at Sunday Night Football, when the New York Jets host the Super Bowl champs.

Swift is known to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan due to her origin in Pennsylvania. The Eagles feature Kelce’s brother, Jason, with whom Travis Kelce does a podcast.

During their New Heights Podcast, Kelce spoke about Swift’s big visit to see the previous Chiefs’ game against the Bears and how much he will cherish it.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there,” he said, per NBC News.

“That s**t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure. Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Kelce said on the podcast.

There’s still no official confirmation that Swift and Kelce are dating, but Swifties are rooting for their beloved singer as she potentially explores romance with Kelce.