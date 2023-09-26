Travis Kelce’s ex issues a warning to Taylor Swift amid romance rumors

If you ask Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift should tread very lightly in her rumored new relationship.

The rumor mill has been abuzz in recent days after Taylor was spotted cheering on Travis’s team, The Kansas City Chiefs, alongside his mom, Donna, and walking the tunnel with him post-game.

Many of Travis and Taylor’s fans are convinced the two are officially an item, although neither has confirmed the gossip.

But one person in particular, one of Travis’s ex-girlfriends, Maya Benberry, seems pretty sure that Travis, 33, and Taylor, 33, are the latest celebrity “it” couple because she’s just issued Taylor a warning about being in a romantic relationship with Travis.

Maya spoke with The Daily Mail and accused Travis of being unfaithful … and not just with her.

Maya, 31, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in 2016, issued a word to the wise aimed at Taylor.

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry cautions Taylor Swift to proceed with caution

“Once a cheater, always a cheater,” the brunette beauty told the publication.

Maya said that her goal is to look out for Taylor’s best interests and that she wishes the pop superstar luck.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck,” Maya added. “But I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!”

“I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her,” the life coach continued. “I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”

Maya — who dated Travis for a few months after starring in the reality TV series Catching Kelce — shared one last bit of advice for Taylor: “Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.”

Travis denied that he’s a serial cheater

Maya reportedly took aim at Travis on social media after she insinuated that he cheated on her with Kayla Nicole. Taking to Twitter in a since-deleted post, Maya accused Travis of being with Kayla the whole time they were together.

However, Travis refuted his naysayer’s claims, calling them “fake news” and a “lie.”

When it comes to the Ready For It? singer and the NFL star‘s reported romance, Travis was the first one to make a move.

During an episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast,t New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, in July 2023, Travis mentioned wanting to give a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to Taylor at one of her concerts.

However, he wasn’t able to give her the gift since she doesn’t speak before or after her shows in order to save her voice, but it looks as though that didn’t stop him from pushing forward with his efforts.

Not only that, but he may have provided a clue that he and Taylor are the real deal.

Recently, Travis addressed the rumors about himself and Taylor during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. When the host mentioned that talk about his and Taylor Swift’s rumored romance was center-page news, Travis played along.

“It’s life, baby,” Travis said. “I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court.”