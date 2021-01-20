Pastor Ed Young confirms death of daughter LeeBeth Young on Twitter

Pastor Ed Young has announced the death of his eldest daughter LeeBeth Young. Pic credit: Ed Young/YouTube

Celebrity pastor and founder of the Fellowship Church, Ed Young, has announced the tragic death of his daughter, LeeBeth Young.

The preacher and author took to Twitter to confirm the sad news that his firstborn daughter had passed away.

He posted a photo of LeeBeth along with a short statement in tribute. He wrote: “Last night, our precious and cherished daughter LeeBeth passed away.”

“She was our firstborn and we celebrate her life,” he continued. “[She] was a bright, intelligent, strong, creative, witty, and faithful young woman. We love our daughter, and she loved the Lord.”

Ed Young says daughter LeeBeth Young is ‘now healed’

Young also said that she was “now healed and whole” in the presence of Jesus. He finished the statement by asking that everyone “pray for our family, our church, and so many others who loved LeeBeth deeply.”

Young did not give a cause of death nor has one been officially confirmed.

HITC reported that LeeBeth Young was a motivational speaker and a director at the Fellowship Church based in Forth Worth, Texas. Ed and his wife, Lisa, are the head pastors at the church, so it really is a tight-knit family affair.

LeeBeth was known to take to the stage, alongside her father and also by herself, to help motivate people and spread the Church’s message.

Tributes poured in for Leebeth Young

Many fans and devotees of Ed Young expressed their sympathy and condolences to the family on both Twitter and Instagram, where LeeBeth had a strong presence and thousands of followers.

Beth Moore, the founder of the Living Proof Ministries in Houston, Texas, was among those to send their condolences. She wrote: “I am so, so sorry. May God make his nearness so obvious. You are deeply loved.”

Ed and Lisa, I am so, so sorry. May God make his nearness so obvious. You are deeply loved. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) January 20, 2021

Musician Israel Houghton sent his sympathies to the entire Young family when he wrote: “to your amazing family. Praying that the God of all comfort supernaturally surround you with His peace.”

My deepest condolences to your amazing family. Praying that the God of all comfort supernaturally surround you with His peace. — israelhoughton (@israelhoughton) January 20, 2021

Pastor and former safety for the Indianapolis Colts, Derwin Gray, wrote: “Oh brother, my heart hurts for you and your family. I’m so sorry.”

Oh brother, my heart hurts for you and your family. I'm so sorry.



Grace and peace✝️ — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) January 20, 2021

On Instagram, people posted their condolences in the comments section of LeeBeth’s last post, which was a “Merry Christmas” from all at the Fellowship Church.

One commenter wrote: “My goodness, I’m hurting from this news of someone I cared for so much…our memories I’ll never forget.”

And in a comment that was typical of many, another Instagram user wrote: “Praying for the whole Young family. We are stunned and saddened.”

May LeeBeth Young rest in peace.

