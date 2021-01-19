Michael Boulos net worth: Who is the billionaire scion Tiffany Trump is engaged to?

Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, is engaged to Michael Boulos.

Tiffany took to her Instagram page on Tuesday (January 19) to announce her engagement to Boulos.

Tiffany, 27, posted a photo showing her posing with her fiancé at the White House.

Tiffany is wearing a black dress and heels while Boulos is wearing a black suit, white shirt, and dark tie.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter,” Tiffany captioned the photo.

Tiffany is well-known as the daughter of the outgoing president of the United States.

She is President Trump’s only child with his second wife, the actress Marla Maples. She recently graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.

However, Boulos is a less familiar figure and people have been searching for information about him.

If you’ve also been wondering who Michael Boulos is, here is what we know about him.

Who is Michael Boulos?

Michael Boulos was born in Lebanon, but he was raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

Michael’s father, Dr. Massad Boulos, is a Nigerian-Lebanese businessman.

Michael has three siblings, including a brother, Fares, and two sisters, Oriane and Sophie.

The Boulos family is very well-known in Nigeria. Generations of the family have lived and worked in Nigeria since the 1930s.

The family owns huge business investments in Nigeria and neighboring countries of the West African region.

Boulos Enterprises is involved in the assembly and distribution of motorcycles, tricycles, outboard motors, and other mechanical equipment. The company is also into retail and construction.

Michael’s mom, Sarah Boulos, is also a public figure in Nigeria. She founded the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN).

Michael attended the exclusive American International School of Lagos and he is well known among members of Lagos’ jets-set, nightclubbing community.

After graduating from the American International School of Lagos, he attended Regent’s University London and graduated in 2018 with a degree in business management.

He also attended the City University of London where he obtained a second degree in Project Management, Finance, and Risk.

Michael Boulos and Tiffany were first romantically linked in 2018, according to T&C. They were first seen together in public at the Taoray Wang fashion show in Manhattan back in September 2018.

Tiffany reportedly introduced Boulos to her family during a Thanksgiving season family get-together at Mar-a-Lago in November 2018.

In December 2018, Boulos also joined the family for Christmas celebrations at the White House.

They were also reportedly seen together met at Lohan Beach House Mykonos, Lindsay Lohan’s club in Greece.

You can find Michael here on Instagram, where he has more than 29,000 followers.

Michael Boulos net worth

Michael has been helping to manage the family business since he left school. He is a director at SOCA Nigeria and Groupe Fadoul Afrique (Fadoul Group).

Michael’s personal net worth is uncertain but the Boulos family business is believed to be worth billions of dollars.

Boulos is an heir to the family business.