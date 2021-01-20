Baby CEO aka Big CEO has died: Cause of death is unknown

Big CEO oiginally known as Baby CEO has passed away at the age of 20. Pic credit: Big CEO/YouTube

Memphis based rapper Baby CEO, aka Big Ceo, and formally known as Jonathan Brown, has passed away at the age of 20.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Baby CEO first began rapping before he was a teenager, and he first gained fame when he posted pics of himself with guns and drugs to Instagram at just 13 years old.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He later gained major fame after being signed to Savage Squad Records by fellow rapper Fredo Santana.

Baby CEO was seen as a protege of Santana, who tragically, died from a seizure exactly three years ago to the day.

Baby CEO aka Big CEO died last night

The rapper’s Twitter account was taken over last night by a family member, probably his sister Desundra, who tweeted: “My Lil Brother Baby Ceo Has Passed Away. Please Pray For Our Family!! Why God.”

Fans of Baby CEO instantly responded to the announcement with shock and grief, with many sending their condolences and saying he was now at peace with Fredo Santana.

My Lil Brother Baby Ceo Has Passed Away💔💔💔😥Please Pray For Our Family!! Why God — Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021

The family did not state a cause of death but have said that he hadn’t been shot by anyone. They also asked people to stop spreading rumors and asked for fans to “pray for the family.”

He Wasn’t Shot Or Killed By Anyone Please Stop Spreading False Rumors And Pray For Our Family🤞🏾 — Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021

The family member also posted a video of Big CEO from 2015 and called their “Lil brother” a legend and vowed to “keep his name alive.”

My Lil Brother Was a Legend Out Here 💪🏽🦍Keep His Name Alive https://t.co/DdgIzMyqTz — Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021

Tributes poured into Twitter for Baby CEO

Many fans remembered him alongside Fredo Santana and posted pictures of the pair from happier times.

Many fans suggested that the two rappers have now been reunited. “Hope you and Fredo are together again,” wrote one fan.

RIP BABY CEO. HOPE YOU AND FREDO ARE TOGETHER AGAIN💔 — trill. (@willxtrill) January 20, 2021

RIP Baby CEO 😔 pic.twitter.com/EEOmYEaNqK — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 20, 2021

Luka Sabbat also posted a picture of the two rappers; he wrote that they should rest in peace and pointed out that they were “both gone too soon.”

Both gone too soon.

RIP Fredo

RIP Baby Ceo 💔 pic.twitter.com/BtJygSzt7F — luka fallback sabbat (@whoisluka) January 20, 2021

And many fans lamented the fact that they had watched Baby CEO grow up and turn into Big CEO.

WHAAAAT BABY CEO DIED? WE LITERALLY WATCHED THIS NOGGA GROW UP — LeSolomon (@basedsolly) January 20, 2021

One Twitter user calling themselves DJ Zaq wrote, “rest in peace, my brother,” and also implied that Baby CEO was about to become a father. They wrote: Can’t believe you were about to have a kid.” It’s unconfirmed whether or not he was about to become a father.

It’s been a really tough time for the rapping industry in America the last few months, and a lot of great artists have passed away.

In November 2020, King Von was shot dead in a shootout outside an Atlanta nightclub. It was thought to the result of a beef between rival crews.

In the same month, Mo3 was shot dead on a freeway in Dallas, Texas, after being chased by a gunman in broad daylight.

A couple of weeks later, New Jersey based rapper Tripple Beanz was also gunned down in broad daylight as he went to get into his car.