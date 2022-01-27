Paris Hilton reveals how she ended ‘immature’ years-long feud with Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton finally opened up about her beef with pal Lindsay Lohan, a rivalry that lasted more than ten years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImageCollectAgency

After more than a decade of feuding, iconic pals Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton are finally back on good terms.

Paris and Lindsay are friends again after more than ten years as rivals

The socialite, who recently got married to Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony, sat down alongside her mom Kathy for a chat with Andy Cohen on his Watch What Happens Live show.

“The last time you (were on) the show….I asked you a shady question about Lindsay Lohan,” Andy said during the segment. “But I hear that the two of you are, like, in contact and buddies again.”

Paris responded with a smile, saying that they are “grown-ups” now and with Lindsay’s recent engagement to Bader Shammas and Paris’ recent wedding, the pair felt it was time to move forward and let go of the past.

“We’re not, like, in high school,” Paris told Andy. “I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good.”

Paris continued, telling the host that she was the first one to break the ice when she saw that Lindsay had gotten engaged, reaching out to the Mean Girls star to congratulate her.

Paris also previously mentioned Lindsay on her podcast back in December, saying that she had no bitter feelings towards her friend and that she was very “fond” of her.

What caused the feud between Paris and Lindsay?

With the past seemingly behind them now, a look into Paris and Lindsay’s history reveals the issue that started the entire battle.

Known for their partying and night-clubbing in the early 2000’s, along with pal Britney Spears, Paris and Lindsay were staple figures in the tabloids.

The rift between the two started in 2006 when Lindsay began dating Paris’ ex, as detailed by People magazine.

In tandem with Lindsay stepping out with the socialite’s ex-boyfriend, Paris added fuel to the fire when she reportedly failed to stand up for the actress during a rant by oil heir Brandon Davis.

According to TMZ, Brandon spouted off about Lindsay, saying she was “poor” and criticizing her physical appearance, along with making disparaging comments about her.

Thus began the seemingly-endless strife between Paris and Lindsay as the two continued over the years to use the tabloids to rant about each other and both parties attempted to avoid the other at parties.

Now that the duo have cleared the air they can hopefully move on with their equally-busy lives as Paris hopes to start a family with her husband and Lindsay plans her wedding.