Paris Hilton praises upcoming Britney Spears and Elton John collab, says it’s ‘amazing’

Paris Hilton supports friend Britney Spears in her duet with Elton John. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Fans are eagerly waiting to hear Britney’s first new music since her 2016 album Glory but her friend Paris Hilton got a special sneak peek.

The track, a collaboration with the iconic Sir Elton John, 75, is already receiving praise and it hasn’t even been released yet!

Talking about the track with reporter Paul Barewijk, Hilton said, “I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is, it’s insane.” Paris only helped build excitement for the track fans are surely dying to hear.

Britney is collaborating with Elton John on a cover of his classic 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

While Paris was eager to hype the song, there is some confusion over whether she has actually heard the track yet. According to Entertainment Tonight, “Paris has not heard the song but heard that it’s going to be amazing.”

During the original interview, the star “was running to the stage and was about to perform and accidentally misspoke.” Hilton has been performing as a DJ for many years now and definitely knows a hit when she hears one!

Paris is a supportive friend

Paris was eager to support her friend just a couple of months after attending Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari, 28. Paris was one of a handful of celeb friends who attended the intimate ceremony.

Other famous attendees included Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Madonna. From watching her get married to singing the praise of her new track, Hilton has repeatedly shown her support for Britney this year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

New music from Britney is coming

While it’s unknown when exactly we can expect the song to be released, Britney fans are hungry to hear new music from the star. It’s been six years since she released her last album, Glory.

Britney did tide her fans over with a short Instagram clip of her singing her 1998 hit, Baby One More Time.

The 2022 version was a much edgier take on the 90s track. The singer strayed away from her usual upper register voice and pop vibe. Britney shared that she’d begged her management to allow her to release a new version of the hit but was repeatedly turned down.

The track will also be Spears’ first release since the end of her conservatorship. While Spears is taking her time reentering the music scene, her new releases are sure to be more authentic than ever.

Hopefully, this release is only the start of a whole new era of Britney hits!