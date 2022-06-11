Paris Hilton gives exclusive ‘icons only’ look at Britney Spears’ wedding

Paris Hilton celebrates longtime friend Britney Spears. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton’s latest share was a gathering of well-known celebrities. The ladies posed on the dancefloor of Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari.

Britney’s wedding was small and intimate, but many high-profile ladies were in attendance.

Paris’ latest photos allowed fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at the swanky affair, which looked gorgeous with hundreds of fresh flowers, pink fabrics, and golden chandeliers.

Guests took time to celebrate Britney’s love and pose together, and the night looked like something for the history books.

Paris Hilton attends Britney Spears’ wedding with famous guests

Paris Hilton said Britney’s wedding was for icons only, and she was not kidding.

Britney Spears was joined by high-profile guests at her wedding, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton. The six ladies posed on the dance floor in front of dozens of gorgeous pink-toned flowers.

Paris posed with Selena in a couple of photos. Paris wore a slinky black Versace gown with a thigh-high leg slit. Selena opted for a royal blue strapless jumpsuit, which showed a hint of cleavage.

Paris enjoyed sparklers with her mom, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, as the two twinned in black dresses.

Next, Paris posed with Donatella, the designer of her black Versace gown. While Paris opted for black, Donatella chose sky blue with a tight paper-clip Versace dress of her own.

She wrote in the caption, “#Icons Only 👑 Had the most incredible time celebrating the fairytale couple🥰👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻💕 What a beautiful night!”

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari

Britney Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in a fairytale wedding at her home this week. Britney opted for a Versace bridal gown to celebrate her big day.

E! News reports that Britney walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love.

As mentioned earlier, the star-studded guest list included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton.

Britney’s sons, Jaden and Sean, were not in attendance, and neither were her other family members, father Jamie Spears, mother Lynn Spears, or sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, was in attendance.

Paris Hilton’s photos from the night revealed extravagant flowers, ranging in the hundreds, chandeliers, and beautiful pink fabrics.

Since getting out of a 13-year conservatorship, Britney is seemingly making up for lost time and doing everything she could not previously do. The Toxic singer also got pregnant, but unfortunately, she lost the baby.

Check in with Monsters and Critics for updates on Britney, including details about her honeymoon and what she does next.