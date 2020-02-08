Pamela Anderson’s 12-day marriage to Jon Peters was never made legal

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Sources reveal that Pamela Anderson was never legally married to the film producer Jon Peters.

The claim that Anderson’s marriage to Peters was never made legal comes after Anderson announced on February 1`that she had split from her husband, Jon Peters. after only 12 days of marriage.

Hollywood Reporter broke the news of their split on February 2.

Anderson, 52, got married to Peters, 74, in a private wedding ceremony in Malibu on Monday, January 20.

Anderson and Peters never filed documents for a marriage certificate

According to PEOPLE, sources close to the couple confirmed that they never filed the legal documents to obtain a marriage certificate. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Anderson and Peters did not immediately file paperwork for their marriage certificate after their wedding in January.

PEOPLE previously reported that sources close to Anderson said the former Baywatch star decided to call off her marriage to Peters after less than two weeks because she “just needed to take a step back.”

The source added that both agreed that they needed to put off their marriage because they “moved a bit too fast” regarding their decision to tie the knot. The source added that although Anderson and Peters have known each other for more than three decades they had never lived together and Pamela Anderson is a very independent person.

“Living with someone, you truly get to know them. Pam’s a romantic, but she is also very independent … This all moved a bit fast, so they both agreed to put it off.”

Anderson first announced the split in a statement to Hollywood reporter:

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process.”

Anderson and Peters and dated in the 1980s

Anderson and Peters dated briefly about three decades ago in the 1980s. They reportedly first met at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

The marriage was the fifth for Anderson who was previously married to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. She was twice married to Rick Salomon.

Jon Peters was married to Henrietta Zampitella, Lesley Ann Warren, Christine Forsyth, and Mindy Williamson.

Anderson is best known for playing C.J. Parker in the 1980s NBC drama series Baywatch. She is also known for roles in TV shows such as Home Improvement and V.I.P. She appeared in several movies, including Raw Justice and Barb Wire.

Jon Peters is known as the producer of the 1999 Western comedy film Wild Wild West, Batman Returns, and Man of Steel.