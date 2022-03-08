Pamela Anderson spotted out to dinner with grown son Brandon Lee after Netflix documentary news

Pamela Anderson and her son went out to dinner in West Hollywood. Pic credit: Backgrid

Pamela Anderson and her son, Brandon Lee, were spotted leaving dinner in West Hollywood following the surprising news of her upcoming Netflix documentary.

The Baywatch actor shares her son with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Born in 1996, the eldest Lee son is 25 years old and has one younger brother, Dylan Jagger Lee. Anderson and Lee were married for three years before divorcing in 1998. The two have a rocky relationship, however they are often seen reconciling at events regarding their sons.

Anderson’s son will be producing the upcoming documentary project, which she boasted about on her Instagram account.

Anderson and Brandon Lee were caught leaving Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood. Anderson was seen in a loose-fitting, orange v-neck dress. She was donning her signature blonde beach waves and a dramatic smokey eye. She paired the ensemble with a small black purse.

Her son kept it casual, wearing a tan sweater and jeans. His hair was slicked back to accentuate his boxy black frames. He wore a simple chain necklace with his outfit.

Pamela Anderson breaks the news of her documentary

Following the success of the Hulu docuseries Pam & Tommy, Anderson announced a documentary project of her own. Pam & Tommy stirred up some controversy of its own. The show was created without the approval of Anderson, and it has been stated that she refused communication with Lily James, the actor portraying her.

Pam & Tommy follows the fallout of Anderson and Tommy Lee’s leaked sex tape. It has also garnered criticism from a Mötley Crüe band member and alternative artist Courtney Love due to the show’s creative liberties and Anderson’s lack of consent. Now, it looks like Anderson is taking control of her narrative.

Anderson posted a handwritten note on her Instagram account, decorated with a Netflix letterhead. It reads, “My life/ A thousand imperfections / A million misperceptions / Wicked, wild & lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / And alive to tell the real story.”

Anderson signed the post with two x’s and a kiss emoji. Her signature on the note is decorated with a heart and a red kiss mark.

The untitled Pamela Anderson documentary is expected to release on Netflix. A date has not been set yet.